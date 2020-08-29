ACCS Rebels use running attack to earn first win of 2020 season

NATCHEZ — The Adams County Christian School Rebels ran for 200 yards for a 35-8 victory over the Columbia Academy Cougars on Friday night.

ACCS’s Corey Sewell led the running game for the Rebels with 135 yards on four carries and two rushing touchdowns for the Rebels. Sewell’s longest touchdown was for 85 yards.

“My running performance was pretty good and I had good blocks from the offensive line,” Sewell said. “The offensive line made big holes for me and I made good cuts off of them.”

Claven Dunbar, VJ Knight and Blake LaPrairie also contributed to the Rebels’ success on the ground. Dunbar ran for a 10-yard touchdown in the first quarter to open the game and ended the night with 11 rushing yards.

Knight ran for a 1-yard touchdown in the second quarter and finished with 31 total rushing yards. LaPrairie ran for 35 yards, the longest was for 33 yards and scored a two-yard touchdown in the second quarter.

“We have a platoon of running backs and we’re going to use all of them,” said Bill James, offensive and defensive line coach. “We do not lose anything when we replace another running back. The running backs did great tonight.”

Cole Fortenberry, Cougars’ quarterback, threw a six-yard touchdown pass to Trey Stringer to put Columbia Academy on the board.

The Cougars scored again with a safety with 1:21 left in the fourth quarter.

Fortenberry ended the night with 11 passes caught for 97 yards, threw three interceptions and one passing touchdown. Trevor Courtney, Cougars’ wide receiver, had five catches for 48 yards.

The defense came up huge for the Rebels as they kept the Cougars from scoring in the first and second quarters. Connor Aplin and Terrell Tenner led the Rebels’ defense with five tackles and Jason Martin had four tackles.

Dantavious Stampley, Nolan Owens and Sewell each had an interception in the game. James said the defense did pretty good but both offense and defense need to be improved.

“We are getting better and we just have to keep improving and move through the season,” James said.

The Rebels (1-1) will travel to Clinton Christian Academy next Friday.