Jan. 8, 1961 – Aug. 22, 2020

A memorial mass for Joseph Kevin McDonough, 59, of Natchez, who passed away Aug. 22 at St. Joseph’s Carpenter House of Baton Rouge, will be Sept. 3 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Mary Basilica in Natchez.

McDonough, a private man, fought a quiet battle with cancer.

Burial will follow afterward at Natchez City Cemetery.

McDonough was born Jan. 8, 1961, in Natchez, the son of Patrick Anthony McDonough III and Rose Ring McDonough.

He grew up in Vidalia, La., and Natchez and attended Trinity Day School, Cathedral and Vidalia High. After high school, he had a lovely time at Mississippi State University and Northeast Louisiana University. Then, he got serious and graduated from Centenary College of Shreveport with a degree in geology.

McDonough worked in the petroleum industry after college.

He was an avid outdoorsman. Growing up, he enjoyed participating in sports from an early age, as well as hunting and fishing, and loved teaching others to enjoy the outdoors. In his free time, he could be found in the woods or along the Mississippi River.

McDonough was a gourmet cook and loved discovering new recipes, especially with the game and fish he caught. He generously shared his game and fish with family and friends and he always loved a good fish fry.

He was happiest sitting in the yard with his pets and bird watching, or working crossword puzzles, if he wasn’t watching his beloved LSU Tigers or New Orleans Saints play ball.

McDonough was kind and thoughtful to people in his own quiet way.

He was a member of Ducks Unlimited and the Santa Clause Committee.

McDonough was preceded in death by his father, Patrick McDonough III, and his stepfather, Dr. William E. Godfrey II; a brother, Kyle R. McDonough; his maternal grandparents, Rose Serio Ring and Joseph J. Ring Jr.; his paternal grandparents, Patrick A. McDonough Jr. and Marguerite F. McDonough.

Survivors include his mother, Rose R. Godfrey; two sisters, Camilla McDonough Ostrowe and husband David and niece Isabella, all of Nichols Hills, Oklahoma, and sister Monica McDonough of Natchez; brother Patrick McDonough IV and wife Lisa and his sons, Patrick and Joseph, all of Natchez; as well as close family and friends.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Cathedral School or a charity of your choice.

