August 29, 2020

  • 79°

Jimmy Stogner

By Staff Reports

Published 9:33 pm Friday, August 28, 2020

Jan. 22, 1945 – Aug. 26, 2020

NATCHEZ — Funeral services for Jimmy Stogner, 75, of Natchez, MS, who passed away on August 26, 2020, in Jackson will be held on Monday, August 31, 2020, at Calvary Baptist Church in Vidalia at 11 a.m. with Bro. Ron Ledford and Bro. Charles Bobo officiating under the direction of Marshall Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until service time. Interment will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park Cemetery.

Jimmy was born on January 22, 1945, in Ferriday, LA, to Leverte and Merion Stogner. He is preceded in death by his parents.

He is survived by his loving and devoted wife Debbie Stogner; three sons: Jerimiah Stogner, Eric Stogner, and James Stogner; grandchildren: Nicholas Stogner, Taylor Stogner, Kenley Stogner, Kevin Stogner, and Michael Stogner; a host of great grandchildren; and one sister, Wanda Sue Belling and her husband Joe Belling; and one nephew, Joseph Belling.

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • Latest Business

News

COVID-19 patient released from hospital after 111 days

News

Friday Night Football Scoreboard: Week 3

News

Adams County supervisors discuss budget in Friday meeting

News

Natchez Fire Chief Ventris Green to retire Aug. 31

News

Natchez Police Chief Walter Armstrong to retire in early 2021

News

Deep Down: New book highlights uniqueness of Natchez

BREAKING NEWS

Fatal wreck possibly caused by storm in Concordia Parish

News

Evacuees fill local hotel rooms after Hurricane Laura

News

Man faces simple assault charge over chokehold

News

Two suspects plead guilty to recent graffiti incidents in Natchez

DEVELOPING NEWS

Hurricane Laura causes widespread damage in Miss-Lou

News

Storm update: High winds take down sign on Devereux Drive, trees around county

BREAKING NEWS

City and county official offices close Thursday morning for severe weather

News

School board members get update on new school building project

News

Combs stepping down from Visit Natchez, NCPC on Oct. 1

BREAKING NEWS

City Hall to close Thursday for severe weather

News

Stine locations to remain open as long as possible Wednesday

BREAKING NEWS

Some schools close for Hurricane Laura

News

Business dubbed ‘Project Silver’ to bring 200 jobs to downtown Natchez

News

Vidalia board reverses votes on appointments

News

Miss-Lou preparing for flooding, possible tornadoes from Hurricane Laura

News

Natchez Alderwoman Valencia Hall tests positive for COVID-19

News

Self-filled sandbags available Tuesday in Adams County, Natchez

BREAKING NEWS

Natchez mayor self-quarantines after possible COVID-19 exposure