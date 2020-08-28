Jan. 22, 1945 – Aug. 26, 2020

NATCHEZ — Funeral services for Jimmy Stogner, 75, of Natchez, MS, who passed away on August 26, 2020, in Jackson will be held on Monday, August 31, 2020, at Calvary Baptist Church in Vidalia at 11 a.m. with Bro. Ron Ledford and Bro. Charles Bobo officiating under the direction of Marshall Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until service time. Interment will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park Cemetery.

Jimmy was born on January 22, 1945, in Ferriday, LA, to Leverte and Merion Stogner. He is preceded in death by his parents.

He is survived by his loving and devoted wife Debbie Stogner; three sons: Jerimiah Stogner, Eric Stogner, and James Stogner; grandchildren: Nicholas Stogner, Taylor Stogner, Kenley Stogner, Kevin Stogner, and Michael Stogner; a host of great grandchildren; and one sister, Wanda Sue Belling and her husband Joe Belling; and one nephew, Joseph Belling.