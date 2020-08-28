August 29, 2020

Arturo Nunez Betancourt

By Staff Reports

Published 9:34 pm Friday, August 28, 2020

Nov. 3, 1957 – Aug. 21, 2020

NATCHEZ — Graveside services for Arturo Nunez, 62, of Natchez, MS, who passed away on Aug. 21, 2020, in Natchez were held on Wednesday, August 26, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Greenlawn Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Marshall Funeral Home.

Visitation services were held on Tuesday, August 25, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Marshall Funeral Home Chapel in Natchez.

Arturo was born on November 3, 1957, in Mexico, to Melquiades and Martina Betancourt Nunez.

He is survived by his wife, Deborah Nunez of Carthage, TX; two children: Miguel Nunez of Lake Elsinore, CA, and Anna (fiancé, Travis Rachel) Nunez of Seattle, WA; three grandchildren: Aden, Grayson, and Maddux all of California; grandpup, Romeo of Seattle, WA; four brothers and four sisters; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

