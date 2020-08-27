FERRIDAY — Willie Mae Leonard, 75, of Ferriday, LA, died Aug. 25, 2020 at the Lake Charles Memorial Hospital, Lake Charles, LA will be at 11:00 AM, Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020, St. James B.C. with Rev. Eddie Schiele officiating.

Burial will follow at the St. James B.C. Cemetery under the direction of Concordia Funeral Home.

Visitation will be from 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home

Willie Mae Leonard was born Nov. 9, 1844 in Frogmore, LA. She was born the daughter of Willie and Luvenia Collins Green.

She was preceded in death by her parents; four brothers, Wess Green, Allen Green, Alex Green, Jessie Green; four sisters, Ruby Wesley, Catherine Carter, Mary Clark, Essie Alexandria.

She is survived by her husband, David Leonard, Ferriday, LA; two sons, Tommy Leonard, Las Vegas, NV, Samuel Leonard, Ferriday, LA; four daughters, Rebecca Lawson, Willma Stovall, both of Ferriday, LA, Geraldine Leonard, Cartersville, GA, Kimberly Leonard, Gulfport, MS; brothers, Jerry Green, Lee Green, Ernest Green, all of Ferriday, LA, Willie Harbor, St, Joseph, LA; a Godsister, Mrs. Charles Harbor, Tucson, AZ; one Godson, Reginald T. Mack, Baton Rouge, LA; three, Geneva Leonard, Lillie B. Green, Earnestine Leonard, all of Ferriday, LA; one brother-in-law, Johnathan Leonard, Tacoma, WA; a host of cousins, other relatives and friends.

