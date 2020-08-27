April 10, 1973 – Aug. 24, 2020

NATCHEZ — Graveside services for Sandy Kay Williams Coleman, 47, of Natchez, who died Monday, August 24, 2020, in Natchez will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, August 29, 2020 at Mt. Olive Baptist Church Cemetery with Bishop J. L. Hammitte officiating.

Burial will follow at the cemetery under the direction of West Gate Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held on Friday, August 28, 2020 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the funeral home. This is a walk-through visitation. We are practicing social distancing and you are required to wear a mask.

Sandy was born April 10, 1973, the daughter of Evelyn Elaine Christmas and James Smith. She was a high school graduate and was employed with the Natchez School District.

She is preceded in death by her father; grandmothers, Forrestine Christmas and Annie Mae Smith and her grandfathers, Joseph Williams and Walter Smith.

Sandy leaves to cherish her memories: husband, Peter Coleman; her mother, Evelyn Christmas; two sons, Darian Coleman and Dominique Coleman; two brothers, Joseph Williams and wife Tuwanna and Trymonne Williams and wife Coralisa; three sisters, Tosha Thompson, Jazmin Smith and Jamalyn Smith, three grandchildren, other relatives and friends.

