Dec. 27, 1967 – Aug. 13, 2020

FERRIDAY — Graveside services for Melvin James Washington, 52, of Ferriday, who died Thursday, August 13, 2020 in Jonesville, LA will be Saturday, August 29, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Ferriday Cemetery.

Burial will follow at the cemetery under the directions of West Gate Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held Friday, August 28, 2020 from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the funeral home. This is a walk-through visitation. We are practicing social distancing and you are required to wear a mask.

Melvin was born December 27, 1967 in Alexandria, Louisiana, the son of Ike and Virginia Washington. He was employed in construction and enjoyed music and cars.

He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Ike and Emma Washington and Walter and Beatrice Henderson; niece Jasmine Gordon and granddaughter, Kiandra Oveal.

Melvin leaves to cherish his memories his parents, Ike Washington and Virginia Washington; four sons, Melvin Washington, Jr. and wife Holly, Mikal Washington, Kiandas Washington and Melvin D. Washington; five daughters, Kiyana Washington, Shakayla Washington, Melonee Washington, Keyondra Washington, and Melisa Washington; brothers, Michael Henderson, Ike Washington III, and Donathan Washington; two sisters, Donna Washington and Sandra Washington, other relatives and friends.