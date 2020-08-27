Jan. 7, 1951 – Aug. 15, 2020

NATCHEZ — Graveside services for Latonya Washington, 43, of Natchez, MS, who died August 15, 2020, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at Sunset View Memorial Park Cemetery with Pastor. K. E Stanton, officiating.

Burial will follow at Sunset View Memorial Park Cemetery under the directions of Bateaste Memorial Funeral Services.

Visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday at Bateaste Memorial Funeral Services Chapel.