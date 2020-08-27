Storm update: High winds take down sign on Devereux Drive, trees around county

NATCHEZ — Adams County officials are working to clear roads and assess the damage from Hurricane Laura .

Across Natchez and the county officials are receiving reports of downed trees, downed power lines and power outages, Adams County EMA Liaison Officer Neifa Hardy reported.

On Devereux Drive, high winds toppled an AutoZone sign into the Nissan Natchez display lot.

More than 2,000 customers were without power in the Natchez area.

Adams County will remain under a tornado watch until 4 p.m. today.

Residents are encouraged to remain home unless it is for essential business.

“The road crews for the City and the County, Entergy and Southwest Mississippi Power are all working diligently to clear roadways and restore power,” Hardy said.