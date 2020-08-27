August 28, 2020

Fatal wreck possibly caused by storm in Concordia Parish

By Sabrina Robertson

Published 8:25 pm Thursday, August 27, 2020

FERRIDAY — A fatal wreck that investigators believe may have been caused by strong wind from Hurricane Laura occurred Thursday morning in Concordia Parish.

Concordia Parish Sheriff David Hedrick said an 18-wheeler collided with another vehicle just outside of Ferriday near the First United Pentecostal Church on U.S. 84 and the driver of the other vehicle was killed.

Hedrick declined to release information about the victim until family members could be notified.

Hedrick said as of 5 p.m. Thursday, no other injuries or deaths caused by the storm have been reported.

“We had mostly downed trees throughout the parish,” Hedrick said. “The police jury along with first responders and civilians with chainsaws have helped cut up the trees.”

Hedrick said scattered power outages have been reported all throughout the parish, especially in Monterey near Lake St. John and along U.S. 84.

“I’d like to commend all of the local fire departments, police departments, deputies, prison workers and all the civilians who have come out to help. Without the community working together, it’d be a lot harder. We’re blessed. We want to keep the family of the person deceased in the vehicle accident in our prayers,” Hedrick said.

