Aug. 31, 1949 – Aug. 21, 2020

FERRIDAY — Diane Harden Dickerson, 70, of Ferriday, LA, passed from this life to eternal life on Friday, August 21, 2020 in Houston, Texas. Services for Diane will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at Concordia Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Tron Lewis officiating.

Burial will follow at the Ferriday Cemetery under the direction of Concordia Funeral Home.

Diane was born in Natchez, Mississippi to Dorothy Freeman and John Jenkins on August 31, 1949. She was raised from birth in the loving home of Ms. Hattie Harden. On June 6, 1980, Diane accepted Christ as her personal Savior at Mercy Seat Baptist Church. She was baptized by Rev. Dr. Freddie Schiele.

Diane was the proud mother of three children, Anya’, Kendrell, and Erique.

She also raised her granddaughter, JaMesha’, as her own. Diane loved her

family immensely, and she was concerned about the well-being of her loved

ones until her dying day.

Diane is preceded in death by her father, mother (Hattie Harden), son Kendrell Watkins; sister, Margie Ann Freeman; brothers, George Hudnall, Jr., Isaac Harden and Charles Saul, Sr.

She leaves to cherish her memory her daughter, Anya’ (Andre) Morgan of

Friendswood, Texas, her son Erique Harden of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, and

her granddaughter, Jamesha’ Harden of Ferriday, Louisiana. She also leaves

to cherish her siblings: Christine Freeman of Sacramento, CA; Lena (Will) Lee

of Monroe, LA; Cheryl Freeman of Vidalia, LA; Karen (Dan) Harbor of Laplace,

LA; Tracy (Ronald) Wilson of South Prince George, VA; Angela (Keith)

Levingston of Lewisville, TX; Kelly Caldwell, Shannon Hudnall; Janet Whitlow

of Antioch, CA and Shea Hudnall of Ferriday, LA; two aunts, Rebecca Mills of

San Diego, CA; Alma Fleming (Clyde) of Natchez, MS; a faithful caregiver,

Ryan White, of Ferriday, LA; Goddaughter, Mahogany England and a host of

grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, great nieces and

nephews, cousins, and friends.

Online condolences can be sent to www.concordiafuneralhomeinc.com.