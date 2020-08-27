March 21, 1940 – Aug. 20, 2020

NATCHEZ — Graveside services for Deloris Griffin Stumps, 80, of Natchez, who died Thursday, August 20, 2020, in Natchez will be held 4 p.m. Saturday, August 29, 2020 at Sunset View Memorial Park Cemetery with Pastor Melvin White officiating.

Burial will follow at the cemetery under the direction of West Gate Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held on Friday, August 28, 2020 from 4:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. at the funeral home. This will be a walk-through visitation. We are practicing social distancing and you are required to wear a mask.

Deloris was born March 21, 1940, the daughter of Wade Griffin and Alberta Hollins. Ms Stumps was a member of Pilgrim Missionary Baptist Church where she was a former choir member. She enjoyed watching television and talking on the telephone.

She is preceded in death by her parents; son, Arthur Stumps, Jr. and brother, Charles Griffin, Sr.

She leaves to cherish her memories: three daughters, Cynthia Stumps of Natchez, Geraldine Carter and husband Odell III of Silver Springs, MD and Alberta Stumps of Natchez; one sister, Vera Griffin; eight grandchildren, Aniya, Iyanna, Lawrence, Jr., Telvin, Orenthal, Kristin, Keion and Brandon; great grandchildren, Aria, CeKyra and Karma, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

