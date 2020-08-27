August 28, 2020

  • 77°

Billy Joe Strong

By Staff Reports

Published 10:49 pm Thursday, August 27, 2020

Sept. 7, 1936 – Aug. 26, 2020

NATCHEZ — Services for Billy Joe Strong, 83, of Natchez, who died Wednesday August 26, 2020 in Natchez will be 10 a.m. Saturday August 29, 2020 at Immanuel Baptist Church with Brother Dillon Wickliff officiating.

Burial will follow at Roseland Cemetery in Gloster under the direction of Laird Funeral Home.

Visitation will be 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, August 28, 2020 at Immanuel Baptist Church.

Mr. Strong was born September 7, 1936 in Coles, MS, the son of Oren Henry Strong and Lexene Sorrels Strong.

He was a Deacon at Immanuel Baptist Church, and was very active in the church. He loved to golf, once hitting a hole in one. He was a devoted husband, father and grandfather.

Mr. Strong was preceded in death by his parents; brother Byford Strong and wife Murl Strong; sister Jeanette Hood and husband Johnny; brother Lavon Strong and wife Ann; and brother Rayford Strong.

Survivors include his wife of 62 years, Carolyn Strong; three sons David “Tony” Strong of Natchez, Bobby Strong and wife Kelly of Grayson, La, Chris Strong and wife Michelle of Natchez; grandchildren, Shelby Strong of Natchez, Lane S. Strong and wife Tori of Vidalia, Ryan Strong of Vidalia, Rivers Strong of Grayson, La, Katherine Strong of Natchez and Blayne Strong of Grayson, La; great grandchildren Lyla and Myles of Natchez, sister in law Nelda Strong of Natchez; and brother Dr. David Hill Strong and wife Debra Strong of Brookhaven, Ms.

Pallbearers will be Omer Strong, Jim Strong, David Strong, Mark Strong, Jason Strong, Bob Strong and Jonathan Strong.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at lairdfh.com.

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • Latest Business

News

COVID-19 patient released from hospital after 111 days

News

Friday Night Football Scoreboard: Week 3

News

Adams County supervisors discuss budget in Friday meeting

News

Natchez Fire Chief Ventris Green to retire Aug. 31

News

Natchez Police Chief Walter Armstrong to retire in early 2021

News

Deep Down: New book highlights uniqueness of Natchez

BREAKING NEWS

Fatal wreck possibly caused by storm in Concordia Parish

News

Evacuees fill local hotel rooms after Hurricane Laura

News

Man faces simple assault charge over chokehold

News

Two suspects plead guilty to recent graffiti incidents in Natchez

DEVELOPING NEWS

Hurricane Laura causes widespread damage in Miss-Lou

News

Storm update: High winds take down sign on Devereux Drive, trees around county

BREAKING NEWS

City and county official offices close Thursday morning for severe weather

News

School board members get update on new school building project

News

Combs stepping down from Visit Natchez, NCPC on Oct. 1

BREAKING NEWS

City Hall to close Thursday for severe weather

News

Stine locations to remain open as long as possible Wednesday

BREAKING NEWS

Some schools close for Hurricane Laura

News

Business dubbed ‘Project Silver’ to bring 200 jobs to downtown Natchez

News

Vidalia board reverses votes on appointments

News

Miss-Lou preparing for flooding, possible tornadoes from Hurricane Laura

News

Natchez Alderwoman Valencia Hall tests positive for COVID-19

News

Self-filled sandbags available Tuesday in Adams County, Natchez

BREAKING NEWS

Natchez mayor self-quarantines after possible COVID-19 exposure