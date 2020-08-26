School closes for Hurricane Laura
NATCHEZ — Cathedral School will be closed Thursday, Aug. 27 in anticipation of Hurricane Laura, school officials said.
Principal Norm Yvon announced plans to close in an email to parents and staff Wednesday.
“In anticipation of the effects of Hurricane Laura, Cathedral School will be closed on Thursday, August 27. Stay safe and we will see everyone back on Friday,” the email states.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
