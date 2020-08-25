Crime reports: Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020

Natchez Police Department

Arrests — Monday

Jimmy Lee Green, 51, 16 Braswell Road, on a charge of illegal possession of a controlled substance. No bond set.

Arrests — Sunday

Daquiria Vechia Hunt, 27, 15 Rand Acres Road, on a charge of aggravated assault. No bond set.

Shirley Mae Williams, 55, 400 A Watts Ave., on a charge of aggravated assault. No bond set.

Charles Williams, 65, 1220 Texas St., on a charge of driving under the influence. No bond set.

Arrests — Saturday

Christopher Lee Dick, 56, 880 LA Belle Vue Road, Vandergrift, PA, on a charge of driving under the influence/refusal to submit to test. No bond set.

Kemon Dewayne Lewis, 20, 200 Smith Lane, on a charge of simple assault. No bond set.

Arrests — Friday

Travis Randell Blanton, 34, 2709 Miller Ave., on a charge of contempt of court. No bond set.

Donalvin Lee Carter, 18, 1735 Columbus Drive, Baton Rouge, on a charge of armed robbery. No bond set.

James Edward Merritt, 17, 2335 North Acadian East Throughway, Baton Rouge, on charges of armed robbery/two counts. No bond set.

Reports — Tuesday

Disturbance on Old Washington Road.

Threats on Old Washington Road.

Simple assault on Old Washington Road.

Alarm on John R. Junkin Drive.

Accident on Dumas Drive.

Traffic stop on Seargent Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Reports — Monday

Traffic stop on Duncan Park Road.

Juvenile problem on Ram Circle.

Traffic stop on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Fire on Old Washington Road.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South.

Domestic disturbance on Peachtree Drive.

Traffic stop on Seargent Prentiss Drive.

Breaking and entering on Mt. Carmel Drive.

Traffic stop on Madison Street.

Traffic stop on John R. Junkin Drive.

Alarm on Fourth Street.

Simple assault on Hurricane Road.

Breaking and entering on Old Washington Road.

Accident on Canal Street.

Traffic stop Seargent Prentiss Drive.

Dog problem on Ashwood Drive.

Dog problem on Lewis Drive.

Snake call on Canal Street.

Domestic disturbance on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Civil matter on Seargent Prentiss Drive.

Welfare check on Eastwood Road.

Simple assault on D’Evereux Drive.

Disturbance on Watts Avenue.

Traffic stop on East Vidal Street.

Accident on U.S. 61 South.

Hit and run on Linden Drive.

Accident on Chinquapin Lane.

Threats on Old Washington Road.

Hit and run on D’Evereux Drive.

Welfare check on Seargent Prentiss Drive.

Shots fired on Gayosa Drive.

Harassment on Ram Circle.

Accident on Maple Street.

Disturbance on Watts Avenue.

Harassment on Old Washington Road.

Theft on D’Evereux Drive.

Burglary on Old Washington Road.

Traffic stop on Seargent Prentiss Drive.

Reckless driving on Oakland Drive.

Pursuit on Seargent Prentiss Drive.

Dog problem on Seargent Prentiss Drive.

Suspicious activity on Duncan Park Road.

Traffic stop on Highland Boulevard.

Reports — Sunday

Suspicious activity on Live Oak Drive.

Welfare check on Seargent Prentiss Drive.

Disturbance on Watts Avenue.

Disturbance on Maplewood Drive.

Juvenile problem on Miller Avenue.

Loud noise on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Loud noise on High Street.

False alarm on John R. Junkin Drive.

Domestic disturbance on Laurel Avenue.

Welfare check on South Wall Street.

Traffic stop on Big Man Road.

Traffic stop on John R. Junkin Drive.

Suspicious activity on U.S. 61 North.

Unwanted subject on U.S. 61 North.

Traffic stop on Liberty Road.

Welfare check on Creekbend Road.

Juvenile problem on George F. West Boulevard.

Welfare check on D’Evereux Drive.

Stolen vehicle on Lewis Drive.

Traffic stop on D’Evereux Drive.

Threats on T. Waring Bennet Jr. Road.

Traffic stop on Seargent Prentiss Drive.

False alarm on South Canal Street.

Traffic stop on John R. Junkin Drive.

Harassment on D’Evereux Drive.

Unwanted subject on U.S. 61 North.

Domestic disturbance on Auburn Avenue.

Welfare check on Creekbend Road.

Traffic stop on Morgantown Road.

Juvenile problem on Daisy Street.

Traffic stop on D’Evereux Drive.

Fight on U.S. 61 North.

Domestic disturbance on North Commerce Street.

Shots fired on West Stiers Lane.

Disturbance on B. Ram Circle.

Adams County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Sunday

Raymond Rochelle Fleming, 32, 84 West Wilderness Road, on a charge of trespassing. Released on a bond of $500.

Brandon David Hayes, 26, 36 A Michael St., on a charge of simple assault. Bond set at $1,000.

Kasey Rae McLaurin-McClain, 38, 1198 King St., on charges of possession of schedule II drugs, possession of schedule IV Xanax and clonazepam, no driver’s license, no seatbelt and no insurance. Bond set at $3,000.

Reports — Monday

Alarm on Bisland Road.

Traffic stop on Airport Road.

Traffic stop on Seargent Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.

Traffic stop on U.S. 84.

Property damage on Artman Road.

Welfare check on Whittley Road.

Aggravated assault on State Street.

Unwanted subject on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Traffic stop on Seargent Prentiss Drive.

Alarm on Steamplant Road.

Traffic stop on D’Evereux Drive.

False alarm on Martin Luther King Jr. Road.

False alarm on Cloverdale Road.

Loose livestock on South Broadmoore Drive.

Traffic stop on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Domestic disturbance on Gardner Circle.

Suspicious activity on Fieldview Drive.

Reports — Sunday

Suspicious activity on U.S. 61 North.

Traffic stop on Highland Boulevard.

Traffic stop on Government Fleet Road.

False alarm on Horseshoe Drive.

Stolen vehicle on N. Palestine Road.

Petit larceny on Brookfield Drive.

Fire on Old Courthouse Road.

Breaking and entering on Lower Woodville Road.

Harassment on Artmen Road.

Theft on U.S. 61 North.

Warrant on Watts Avenue.

Harassment on Second Street.

Threats on Rosland Forest Drive.

Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Monday

Jerry W. Brownell Jr., 40, 108 Clark Drive, on a charge of domestic abuse battery and cruelty to juveniles. No bond set.

Arrests — Friday

Sam H. Walker, 31, 134 Cowan St., Ferriday, on a charge of possession of stolen things. No bond set.

Teddy Jovel Taylor, 27, 415 10th St., Ferriday, on charges of aggravated assault with a firearm, possession of marijuana, carrying of a weapon while in possession of a controlled substance and illegal possession of a stolen firearm. No bond set.

Reports — Monday

Automobile accident on U.S 84.

Complaint on Cowan Street.

Reports — Sunday

Fight on Clark Drive.

Medical call on Eagle Road.

Alarms on Grape Street.

Complaint on U.S. 425.

Complaint on LA 15.

Medical call on LA 568.

Medical call on Minorca Road.

Complaint on LA 129.

Complaint on Ralphs Road.

Failure to register as a sex offender on Carter Street.

Complaint on U.S. 84.

Complaint on Hammett Addition Circle.

Alarms on LA 65.

Complaint on Carter Street.

Alarms on LA 15.

Fire on U.S. 84.

Reports — Saturday

Shots fired on Iowa Street.

Attempted breaking and entering on Belle Grove Circle.

Breaking and entering on Ralphs Road.

Complaint on Front Street.

Traffic attachment on LA 568.

Alarms on LA 15.

Complaint on LA 129.

Complaint on Robert Gray Street.

Complaint on Donald Drive.

Automobile accident on Carter Street.

Complaint on East Road.

Traffic attachment on LA 15.

Medical call on Walnut Street.

Medical call on U.S. 84.

Hit and run on U.S. 84.

Complaint on LA 15.

Medical call on Azalea Street.

Medical call on Sixth Street.

Accident on U.S. 84.

Theft on LA 129.

Complaint on Timber Lane.

Loud noise on U.S. 84.

Complaint on Levee Heights Road.

Fight on Woodland Drive.

Miscellanous call on Carter Street.

Complaint on LA 129.

Vidalia Police Department

Arrests — Monday

Reports — Monday

Disturbance at Clark Drive.

Counterfeit bills at Subway.

Reports — Sunday

Disturbance at Budget Inn.

Traffic stop at Concordia Lumber.

Reports — Saturday

Traffic stop on LA 3180.

Gas theft at Papa T’s.

Accident at Walmart.

Traffic stop at Jerry’s Donuts.

Ferriday Police Department

Reports unavailable.

Natchez Fire Department

Unavailable.

Vidalia Fire Department

Unavailable.

Ferriday Fire Department

Unavailable.

Concordia Fire District No. 2

Unavailable.