Feb. 1, 1956 – Aug. 16, 2020

NATCHEZ — Patricia Ann Stroud, 64, of Natchez, died Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020 at Ochsner Medical Center in New Orleans, LA.

Mrs. Stroud was born on Feb. 1, 1956, the daughter of James Donald Furr and Carolyn Beatrice Furr.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry Wayne Stroud, and her father.

Survivors include one son, Joshua Wayne Stroud; one grandson, Daniel Ethan Stroud; Mother, Carolyn Beatrice Furr; one sister, Donna Baker; nephew Matthew Baker; cousins Jeff Andrews, Jo Mclean, Tammy Furr Crotty, Sharon Purifoy, and Barbara Dupree.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at riverwoodfamily.com.

