Matthew Anderson Colvin

FERRIDAY — Funeral services for Matthew “Matt” Anderson Colvin, 44, of Monroe, LA, and formerly of Ferriday, LA., will be held at First Baptist Church of Ferriday on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at 10 a.m. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, August 25 from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. and on Wednesday, August 26, from 9 until 10 a.m. Interment will follow the service at Greenlawn Memorial Park Cemetery, Natchez, MS, under the direction of Young’s Funeral Home.