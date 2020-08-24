Courthouse records: Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020

Adams County

Aug. 14-20

Civil suits:

Estate of Huey K. Reynolds.

Natchez Newspapers et al. v. Adams County Board of Supervisors.

Estate of C. Hayden Kaiser Jr.

Estate of Huey Reynolds.

Estate of Don Willard Lee.

Divorces:

Cristetta Thomas v. Terrance Thomas.

Marriage license applications:

Lakendrick Duran Wilson, 36, Natchez to Tameka Patrice Hulbert (Shaw), 39, Natchez.

Dominique Roshell Townsend, 31, Natchez to Cashundra Lanette Buie, 37, Natchez.

Logan Brock Mack, 27, Monroe, La. to Kaileigh Michelle Beaver, 23, Monroe, La.

Johnnie Starks, 61, Natchez to Sarah Louise Starks (Davis), 57, Natchez.

Deed transactions:

Margaret Watkins Robison to Israel Z. Castaneda and Justine M. Damian, lot 189 Montebello Subdivision.

Albert Riley Temple to Shanequa Hayes, lot 4 Bakers Division.

Wendy Kelly to William T. Johnson Jr. and Krystle A. Johnson, land beginning at the Northwest corner of Tract B-4 East Clifford Plantation.

William T. Johnson Jr. and Krystle A. Johnson to Lucas Fields Thomas, lot 38 Eastbrook Subdivision, Second Development.

Dick S. Whitaker and Cheryl E. Whitaker to Christopher Allen Gann and Savannah Leigh Gann, lot 1-A of subdivision of a portion of Forest Plantation.

Tyler Ryan Wheeler and Rebecca E. Myers (now Wheeler) & Jimmy Mack Myers Jr. to Ben Robert McKinney Jr., lands starting at a point that is the most southwesterly corner of lot 35 Bryandale Plantation.

William Warren Johnson et al. to Tyler Wheeler and Rebecca Wheeler, lot 38 Forest Lawn Subdivision.

Sandpiper, LLC to Cartrell W. Fleming and Sharika D. Fleming, lot 20 Sandpiper Addition, Second Development.

Mortgages:

J.D.L. Builders, L.L.C. to Christopher E. Kelley, lot 14 Ashburn Woods Subdivision.

J.D.L. Builders, L.L.C. to Christopher E. Kelley, lot 7 Ashburn Woods Subdivision.

Charles C. Devening and Anna J. Devening to Fidelity Bank, lot 27 Woodland Heights Subdivision.

Shanequa Hayes to USDA, lot 4 Bakers Division.

WC Farm, LLC to First Bank, a 10.25 acre portion of Hedges Plantation.

John Wesley Middleton III and Lauren B. Middleton to GMFS, LLC, lot 16 Fatherland Addition No. 1.

Patrick M. Wells and Laurie Wells to Delta Bank, Ferriday Branch, lot 19 of a subdivision of a portion of Dunkerron (First Development).

William T. Johnson Jr. and Krystle A. Johnson to Fidelity Bank, land beginning at the Northwest corner of Tract B-4 East Clifford Plantation.

Lucas Fields Thomas to Fidelity Bank, lot 38 Eastbrook Subdivision, Second Development.

Christopher Allen Gann and Savannah Leigh Gann to GMFS, LLC, lot 1-A of subdivision of a portion of Forest Plantation.

Kathleen L. Morris to Regions Bank, lot 12 Highland Park Subdivision, Second Development.

Ben Robert McKinney Jr. to Fidelity Bank, land starting at a point that is the most southwesterly corner of lot 35 Bryandale Plantation.

Tyler Wheeler and Rebecca Wheeler to Fidelity Bank, lot 38 Forest Lawn Subdivision.

Sandra M. Eidt to United Mississippi Bank, lot 80 Eastbrook Subdivision, Third Development.

Cartrell W. Fleming and Sharika D. Fleming to United Mississippi Bank, lot 20 Sandpiper Addition, Second Development.

Adams County Justice Court

Monday, Aug. 17

Civil Cases:

Natchez Hospital/Merit Health v. Earl Gordon.

Natchez Hospital/Merit Health v. Patricia Smoot.

Natchez Hospital/Merit Health v. James Crawford.

Natchez Hospital/Merit Health v. Keeshala Butler.

Natchez Hospital/Merit Health v. Ronald Coleman.

Natchez Hospital/Merit Health v. Justine Kelp.

Mendelson Law Firm v. Ramona Batieste.

Mendelson Law Firm v. Beverly Adams.

Mendelson Law Firm v. Ebony Edwards.

Mendelson Law Firm v. Leroy Hunt.

Mendelson Law Firm v. Najoriam Howard.

Mendelson Law Firm v. Joanna Brunet.

Mendelson Law Firm v. Bianca Davis.

Merit Health Natchez v. Patrick Bradford.

Merit Health Natchez v. LaRhonda Chatman.

Mendelson Law Firm/Merit Health Natchez v. Paulette Giles.

Mendelson Law Firm/Merit Health Natchez v. Markel King.

Mendelson Law Firm/Merit Health Natchez v. James Coleman.

Mendelson Law Firm v. Lance Gaude.

Mendelson Law Firm v. Eric Harper.

Mendelson Law Firm v. Alvion Sampson.

Mendelson Law Firm v. Tonya Washington.

Mendelson Law Firm v. Keshaundra Stewart.

Mendelson Law Firm v. David Renfrow.

Mendelson Law Firm v. Frankette Davis.

Mendelson Law Firm v. Danessa McCullen.

Mendelson Law Firm v. Tiffany Mosby.

Mendelson Law Firm v. Darlene Doss.

Mendelson Law Firm v. Antoine Mearday.

Concordia Parish

Aug. 14-20

Civil suits:

Ally Bank v. Precious Brandi Guillot.

Melissa Calhoun v. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company.

Ryland McClung (Minor) v. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company.

Melissa Calhoun v. Erika Kennedy.

Melissa Calhoun v. Veria Long.

Melissa Calhoun v. Safeway Insurance Company of Louisiana.

In Re: Kim Ngan Nguyen.

In Re: Kimloan Tran.

In Re: Justin Truong.

In Re: Quan Truong.

Wallace Trahern v. GKD Management, LP.

Wallace Trahern v. Prime Insurance Company.

Wallace Trahern v. Transco Express Corporation.

Wallace Trahern v. Stephen Turner.

Donald Holomon v. Tosha White.

State of Louisiana v. Tosha White.

Quenta Marie Calhoun v. Christina Haney.

State of Louisiana v. Christina Haney.

In Re: Serena Jordan.

Succession of lHallie Eaton Siddle.

Succession of Leonard Siddle.

Cavalry SPV I, LLC v. Henry F. Beetz.

Louisiana Board of Ethics v. Shannon Burns Madison.

State of Louisiana v. Shannon Burns Madison.

Louisiana Board of Ethics v. Triand Cedric “Tron” McCoy.

State of Louisiana v. Triand Cedric “Tron” McCoy.

Divorces:

Michael Dalton Slade v. Brittani Maynard Slade.

Layton Allen Poole v. Ashton Wright Poole.

Tyrone Jackson v. Calin Stelly Jackson.

Marriage license applications:

Anthony Ray Turner, 39, Ferriday to LaKeisha Lashon Hatten, 43, Ferriday.

John Herman Hamilton III, 33, Jonesville, La. to Janna Marie Whitlock, 27, Jonesville, La.

Matthew Tyler Ray Buckles, 26, Ferriday to Breanna Barbara Nelson, 24, Ferriday.

Deed transactions:

Jeremy Howington and Sharlene Howington to Randall Butts and Destiny McFall Butts, the northwest corner of lot 13 Crestview Subdivision.

Joe H. McGehee to Crystal Barlow, Tract 8 of the resubdivision of lots 6, 7, 8 and 10 Upper Killarney.

Steve G. Delaughter, Sarah Marie Delaughter, Bryant Hugh Prather, Angela Marie Prather, Johns Darrell Parks, and Stephanie Jean Parks to George W. McCullough, lot 18 Ardee-Brabston Plantation.

Eliza Bell to Jessica Jones, lots 22 and 23 of part 1 of Levee Heights Subdivision.

Michael R. Stricklin II and Bethany Stricklin to Nicholas A. Carroll, lot 129 of the Addition to the Third Lola Annland Subdivision.

Mortgages:

Tracey R. Tait, Tonya G. Tait, and Tonya I. Tait to Discover Bank, lot 8 First Lattimore Acres Subdivision.

Randall Butts and Destiny McFall Butts to Concordia Bank & Trust Company, the northwest corner of lot 13 Crestview Subdivision.

Nicholas A. Carroll to GMFS, LLC, lot 129 of the Addition to the Third Lola Annland Subdivision.