Soccer round up: Green Wave shuts out Parklane Academy

NATCHEZ — The Lady Green Wave soccer team won 8-0 over the Parklane Academy Lady Pioneers Tuesday behind three goals scored by Cathedral’s Izzy Dupre’.

Before halftime had arrived of Tuesday afternoon’s soccer match, Dupre’ had already scored three goals for yet another hat trick.

Dennis Hogue, Lady Green Wave head coach, said he talked to his players at halftime about playing more as a team and being more involved in the offense, so one player doesn’t have to do most of the scoring.

It worked as Gracie Foster, Abby Rose Mire, and Maddie Verucchi each scored goals for Cathedral in the second half for Cathedral’s first win of the season. Hogue said he was happy to pick up the win.

“I was pleased with the first half but not impressed,” Hogue said. “Izzy had a hat trick and it was amazing. The second half we talked about the opportunity to improve as a team. I knew we were taking on a weaker opponent and I knew we were the stronger team.”

Parklane added to Cathedral’s scoring with an own goal.

Meredith Lessley had very few save opportunities because Cathedral’s defense didn’t give Parklane many scoring opportunities. She did finish with three saves before moving to the infield and being replaced in the second half.

“My midfield did a great job and the entire defense also did a great job,” Hogue said.

Cathedral (1-1) plays at the Brookhaven Academy Tournament at 9 a.m. on Saturday.

Brookhaven Academy 1, ACCS 0 (Mon.)

NATCHEZ — The Adams County Christian School Lady Rebels had plenty of scoring opportunities, but were not able to get the ball into the net and the result was a 1-0 loss at home to the Brookhaven Academy Lady Cougars last Monday afternoon in MAIS Division II South, Class 4A action.

ACCS (5-1, 1-1) next plays at the Brookhaven Academy Tournament on Saturday.