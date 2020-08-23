August 24, 2020

Marilyn Lawrence Campbell

By Staff Reports

Published 5:33 pm Sunday, August 23, 2020

March 31, 1938 – Aug. 21, 2020

MONTEREY — Mrs. Campbell was born on Thursday, March 31, 1938 in Monterey, LA. and she passed away Friday, August 21, 2020 at her home in Monterey, surrounded by her loved ones.  She was a lifelong resident of Monterey, a member of Monterey First Baptist Church. Marilyn graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree from Louisiana Tech in 1959 in Elementary Grades. She then went on to get her Master’s at university of Southern Mississippi in Developmental Reading. In 1980 she attended Northeast Louisiana University and University of Southern Mississippi with a Master’s plus 30 hours. She was also certified in Louisiana for Elementary Grades 1st through 8th grade as a Reading Specialist, Supervisor of Student Teaching, Principle Parish/City School Supervisor of Instruction, Academically Gifted, Computer Literacy, and Computer Science. Marilyn received certificates in Mississippi as well for Elementary Education K through 8th grade and Remedial Reading K through 12th grade.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Bryan K. Campbell Sr.; parents, Henry Burley Lawrence and Hazel Lawrence; brother Henry Burley Lawrence Jr.; and grandson, Bryan Cullen Pecanty.

Survivors include her daughter, Melissa Pecanty and husband Carl of Monterey, LA; son, Kent Campbell and wife Kirsty of Walters, LA; daughter, Marilyn Alane Campbell of Slidell, LA; grandchildren, Ryan Pecanty and Lissa, Jordan Pecanty and Jessie McCaughey, Becky and Michael Crouch, Austin Kent Campbell, Dalton Bryan Campbell, Jacob Cullen Campbell, Joseph Carter Campbell, Joshua Blaine Campbell and Madison Coludrovich, Alyssa Brooke Benedict and Hunter Bryant Benedict; and great grandchildren, Matthew Scott Pecanty, Gavin Layne Pecanty, Michael Layne Crouch, Julia Beard, and Trent Beard.
Pallbearers will be her grandsons and honorary pallbearers will be her great grandsons.

The family will receive friends at Monterey First Baptist Church on Sunday, August 23, 2020 from 5 to 9 p.m.
To leave an online condolence for the family please visit www.youngsfh.com.

