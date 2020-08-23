August 23, 2020

  • 72°

Longwood’s iconic roofs receive protective waterproof coating

By Ben Hillyer

Published 12:00 am Sunday, August 23, 2020

Workers from Gulf Coast Environmental Services apply a coat of silicone onto the metal roofs of Longwood. The coating allows historic roofs on landmark buildings, like Longwood, to be waterproofed without disturbing the existing roofing. Most recently, the silicone roof coating was used on the dome of Temple B’Nai Israel on Commerce Street in downtown Natchez.

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • Latest Business

News

Longwood’s iconic roofs receive protective waterproof coating

News

Mississippi governor declares emergency ahead of Laura, Marco

News

Tropical storm update: Two storms advance toward Gulf, may overlap paths

News

Two new COVID-19 deaths reported by Adams County coroner Saturday morning.

News

Two suspects arrested in armed robbery

News

Bridge of Sighs vandalism investigated

News

NASD to host help sessions for parents

News

Friday Night Football Scoreboard: Week 2

News

Miss-Lou could end up between two hurricanes early next week; officials ‘on readiness level’

News

Natchez-Adams School District receives national grant for 350 laptops

News

MDEQ: Fire at Riverbend Landfill in Jefferson County still burning

News

Report of dog shooting leads to discovery of stolen firearm, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon charge

News

Natchez and Adams County to consider hiring lobbying firm

News

Adams County officials warn of tax scam letter

News

With three weeks before school starts, Natchez officials still working to secure bus contract

News

County officials: School district’s budget request forces tax increase

News

Natchez contractor remembered by friends, colleagues for unique style

News

Former Monmouth owners ‘heartbroken’ by news of Smith’s death

News

Fire at landfill forces Natchez, Adams County to find alternate landfill

News

The Dart: Vidalia man’s yard sculpture is cannon fodder

News

Ferriday elects new mayor, aldermen

News

Aldermen discuss expenses at Saturday budget retreat

News

Mississippi governor limits crowds at K-12 sports games

News

Mayor: New hires will help city accomplish goals set out for next four years