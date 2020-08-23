January 29, 1926 – August 21, 2020

NATCHEZ – Graveside services for Lilly Tarpley Yelverton, 94, of Natchez, who died Friday August 21, 2020 in Natchez will be 11:00 a.m. Monday, August 24, 2020, at Greenlawn Memorial Park Cemetery with Rev. Dillon Wickliff officiating. Masks or face coverings will be required.

Burial will follow under the direction of Laird Funeral Home.

Mrs. Yelverton was born January 29, 1926, in LaSalle Parish, LA the daughter of William Lee Tarpley and Frances Selena Crooks Tarpley.

She was a member of Immanuel Baptist Church and taught the 4-year-old Sunday School class for over 30 years.

Mrs. Yelverton is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Pete Yelverton; brothers, Elvin, Howard, and Hudie Tarpley; sisters, Louella Rutledge, Lavada Clark and Nobie Corban; five nieces and six nephews.

Survivors include four children, Grover Gene Yelverton of Natchez, MS, Elizabeth Rushing and husband George of Meadville, MS, Sharon Elbert and husband Cary of Little Rock, AR, Ray and wife Linda Yelverton of Glenwood, AR; twelve grandchildren, Shannan McCalip, Alan Rushing, Julie Roberts, Lee Yelverton, Jeanne Smith, Jason Yelverton, Genna Guedon, Garrett Yelverton, Justin Elbert, Natalie Elbert, Caitlin Elbert, Brant Yelverton; Step grandchildren Kam Crosswhite, Mike Norman; 25 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren; and a large number of nieces and nephews.

Pallbearers will be Grover Gene Yelverton, Ray Yelverton, Lee Yelverton, Jason Yelverton, Garrett Yelverton and Justin Elbert.

Honorary Pallbearers will be George Rushing, Alan Rushing, Brant Yelverton, Cole Smith and Will Yelverton.

The family would like to specially thank all of Mrs. Yelverton’s caregivers, especially Rose Chatman.

