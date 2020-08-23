Christine Anna Smith

McCALL CREEK — Services for Mrs. Christine Anna Smith are 3 p.m., Sunday, August 23, 2020 at Ramah Baptist Church at McCall Creek with burial at church cemetery. Visitation is from 2:00 pm until time of the service.

Mrs. Christine Anna Smith, 100, of Natchez went to be with her Lord on August 20, 2020. She was born on November 30, 1919, to the late Effie Montgomery and Lizzie Davis Montgomery.

Mrs. Smith loved flowers, reading and traveling.

She also loved her daughter, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and church wholeheartedly. She will be missed by all that knew and loved her.

Preceding her in death were her parents, husband, Bryant Smith, siblings, Modis Lee, Binard Montgomery, Jewel Montgomery, Ivy Kyzar, Nettie Mae Laird, Bootsie Lewis and Dennis Montgomery.

Those left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Bonnie Bea Kyzar, grandchildren, Bryan Kyzar and wife, Tiffany and Tina Cox and husband, Craig. She is also survived by her great-grandchildren, Cade Cox, Drake Cox, James Kyzar, William Kyzar, June Kyzar and new baby due in October.

