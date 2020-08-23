Charles “Lebeauz” Roberts

March 20, 1931 – August 20, 2020

VIDALIA —Charles “Lebeaux” Roberts, 89, of Vidalia, La., died unexpectedly on August 20, 2020, at Merit Health of Natchez.

Charles is survived by his wife; Barbara Roberts, his two of his four children Wendy Roberts of Vidalia, Rhonda Barlow of Vidalia; seven sisters; Nita Vines, Betty Hoffman, Pat Callender Pillars, Fannie Taylor, Annette Lewis, Linda King, and Earline Geter, four grandchildren; Stephanie Barlow Lazaroe, Blake Barlow, Seth Barlow, and Amanda Hancock; and 4 great grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his parents Henry & Olivia Roberts; two brothers Donald Roberts, Bubba Roberts; one sister Joyce Roberts, and two sons Darrell Roberts and Bobby Roberts.

Charles was born on March 20, 1931 to Henry and Olivia Roberts of Doloroso, Ms. Charles went on to work in the oil & gas industry for years where he retired in 1993 at the age of 62. On November 6, 1953, Charles married his childhood sweetheart Barbara Cain of Bougere, La.

Charles was a loving and devoted father, grandfather, brother and friend. Charles loved the outdoors; hunting, fishing, camping, and spending quality time with his family. Charles never seemed to meet a stranger, and was always there to lend a helping hand no matter the situation. He was a handyman, and very crafty with his hands; taking on projects at work and around the house. He was also a spiritual man and loved and worshiped God, even on his best days. If you ever met “Lebeaux”, he would leave an everlasting impression on your life. No matter the troubles that may have arose, he always smiled and faced them head on without hesitation. Heaven gained one of the most precious angels; and he will be missed dearly by all that knew him.

A graveside funeral service will be held Saturday Aug. 22, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Natchez City Cemetery Brother Ken Ensminger will officiate.

Pallbearers will be Blake Barlow, Seth Barlow, Tyler Cupit, Curtis Nelson, Billy Jr Nelson, and Keith Darnell.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at lairdfh.com.