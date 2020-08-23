August 24, 2020

Izzy Dupre' moves ball up field against the Adams County Christian School Lady Rebels in a tournament earlier in the season. toward the Adams County Christian School Lady Rebels' goal. (Patrick Murphy, The Natchez Democrat)

Cathedral soccer defeats Laurel Christian behind four goals by Izzy Dupre’

By Patrick Jones

Published 8:37 am Sunday, August 23, 2020

LAUREL — Izzy Dupre’ scored four goals while Gracie Foster had one goal and two assists as the Cathedral High School Lady Green Wave defeated the Laurel Christian School Lady Lions 5-3 Thursday afternoon.

Meredith Lessley had a strong performance at goalkeeper for Cathedral with an astonishing 26 saves. Foster had two assists on goals by Dupre’.

“Meredith did a phenomenal job and she worked her tail off,” said Beth Foster, Lady Green Wave assistant coach. “Laurel had 36 shots on goal and we had only 11. “They had a really tough defense. But when it came time, our girls executed great passes and made some good assists.”

Cathedral took the early lead on a goal by Dupre’ and had a 3-1 lead at halftime. Dupre’ had three goals in the first half and one in the second half. Gracie Foster scored her goal in the second half.

“One of the goals, their goalie had her hands on it and it just bounced in,” said Foster. “They are never an easy team. It was tough. They have two or three outstanding forwards. I give the credit to Meredith because she worked hard.”

Cathedral (2-1) played at the Brookhaven Academy Tournament on Saturday against the Hattiesburg Forerunners at 9:40 a.m., Starkville Academy at 12 p.m. and Adams County Christian School at 3:30 p.m. The first-place teams from each bracket took on each other at 6 p.m.

