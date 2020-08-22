August 23, 2020

WCCA shuts out Kemper Academy

By Staff Reports

Published 1:23 am Saturday, August 22, 2020

WOODVILLE — Wilkinson County Christian Academy shut out Kemper Academy 54-0 in WCCA’s opening game at home on Friday night.

WCCA got the opening kickoff and on the first play Roderick Bailey ran 63 yards for a touchdown. The PAT kick by Ben Sessions was good.

The next score came when WCCA’s KeKe Anderson ran an 18-yard touchdown. The PAT failed and the score was 13-0 with 6:12 left in the first quarter.

WCCA’s quarterback Andrew Sessions ran 6-yards for a touchdown and Ben Sessions’ kick was good making it 20-0 with 5:20 left in the first quarter.

WCCA’s Ryan Fisher was next to score on a 7-yard interception return. The PAT from Ben Sessions was good giving WCCA a 27-0 lead at the end of the first quarter.

In the second quarter, WCCA’s Anderson scored on a 71-yard punt return. The PAT pass from Andrew Sessions to Nathan Mudd was good and the score was 35-0 with 8:54 left in the second quarter.

WCCA’s Bailey scored on a 14-yard run and the PAT kick was no good, so the score was 41-0 with 4:14 left in half.

In the third quarter, WCCA’s R.J. Fisher ran a fumble recovery for an 18-yard touchdown. The PAT kick was blocked and the score went to 47-0 with 6:18 left in the third quarter.

The final score in the game came with an Anderson interception return of 57 yards. Ben Sessions’ PAT kick was good and the score was 54-0 with 1:49 left in the third quarter where the score remained through the fourth quarter.

On defense Fisher and Bailey both had seven tackles. Grant Murray had six tackles.

WCCA (0-1) travels to Bens Ford Christian School in Bogalusa on Friday.

