August 23, 2020

  • 72°

Washington School football comes from behind to defeat Centreville Academy

By Patrick Murphy

Published 1:24 am Saturday, August 22, 2020

CENTREVILLE —  The Centreville Academy Tigers defense struggled in a 43-40 loss on Friday to the Washington School Generals.

The Generals came back from a 13-point deficit in the fourth quarter.

Joseph Smith, the Generals quarterback, threw for two touchdowns and ran for two touchdowns in the fourth quarter, including a 65-yard rushing touchdown to seal the win and intercepted the ball to end the game.

“The defense did not play well for us down the stretch,” said Bill Hurst, Centreville head coach. “We’re going to focus on conditioning in practices and work on both offense and defense.”

Centreville Academy’s Peyton Jones came up huge for the Tigers in the fourth quarter.

Jones threw for two touchdowns, including a 48-yard touchdown to Konner Poche. Jones also threw a 44-yard touchdown to Ben Garrett in the third quarter.

Kason Clark ran the ball well for Centreville in the first half.

Clark ran for two touchdowns and his longest rushing touchdown was for 47-yards in the second quarter.

Centreville Academy (0-1) will host the Bowling Green School Buccaneers at 7 p.m. on Aug. 28.

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

