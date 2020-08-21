Crime Reports: Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020

Natchez Police Department

Arrests — Thursday

Sean Michael Timmons, 35, 6 Janice Circle, Natchez, burglary of a dwelling house, whether occupied or not. No bond.

Reports — Thursday

Not available

Reports — Friday

Not available

Adams County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Monday

No arrests

Reports — Thursday

Patrolling area on Eastwood Road.

Theft on Rushing Street.

Assisting motorist on John R. Junkin Drive.

Assisting other agency on Camp Street.

Patrolling area on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Disturbance on Daisy Street.

Disturbance on Daisey Street.

Alarm on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Alarm on Linton Avenue.

Domestic Disturbance on Pecanwood Drive.

Alarm on Morgantown Road.

Alarm on Lower Woodville Road.

Petit larceny on Devereux Drive.

Disturbance on Wactor Court.

Property damage on Gregory Circle.

Domestic disturbance on Smith Street.

Prowler on Ratcliff Place.

Property damage on Wactor Court.

Threats on Upper Kingston Road.

Kidnapping on Dumas Drive.

Alarm on Washington Street.

Disturbance on Gregory Circle.

Alarm on River Terminal Road.

Malicious mischief on State Street.

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Unwanted subject on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Unwanted subject on N. Union Street.

Threats on Old Washington Road.

Civil matter on West Stiers Lane.

Alarm on Eastwood Road.

Threats on Ouachita Street.

Traffic stop on Fatherland Road.

Traffic stop on Devereux Drive.

Traffic stop on Providence Road.

Traffic stop on West Stiers Lane.

Disturbance on Fredrick Road.

Accident on Magnolia Avenue.

Patrolling area on Longmire Road.

Disturbance on Old Washington Road.

Abandoned vehicle on Franklin Street.

Civil matter on Lower Woodville Road.

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Abandoned vehicle on Covington Road.

Threats on Oakland Drive.

Civil matter on North Union Street.

Patrolling area on Dogwood Drive.

Alarm on Cemetery Road.

Intoxicated driver/subject on Roth Hill Drive.

Accident on Merrio Street.

Suspicious activity on Silver Street.

Traffic stop on Lynda Lee Road.

Patrolling area on Whiteoak Drive.

Traffic stop on Whiteoak Drive.

Alarm on Devereux Drive.

Reports — Friday

Drug related on High Street.

Harassment on Dogwood Drive.

Prowler on Beaumont Street.

Loitering on Madison Street.

Stand by on Dumas Drive.

Patrolling area on High Street.

Breaking and Entering on Watts Avenue.

Alarm on Cemetery Road.

Assisting motorist on Southwind Road.

Loose Livestock on Steamplant Road.

Dog problem on Roselawn.

Escort on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Fire on Jefferson Street.

Fire on Maple Street.

Dog problem on Jefferson Street.

Lost/stolen tag on Crown Court.

Property damage on N. Union Street.

Alarm on U.S. 61 North.

Reckless driving on Pheasant Road.

Petit larceny on Morgantown Road.

Dog problem on Cardinal Drive.

Unwanted subject on U.S. 61 North.

Escort on Lower Woodville Road.

Dog problem on Morgan Avenue.

Reckless driving on Kingston Road.

Warrant/affidavit on State Street.

Domestic disturbance on Maple Street.

Accident on Jefferson Davis Boulevard.

Suspicious activity on Brookview Lane.

Disturbance on Canvas Back Court.

Trespassing on Devereux Drive.

Traffic stop on Old Highway 84.

Civil matter on Old Courthouse Road.

Property damage on S. Rankin Street.

Intoxicated driver/subject on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on John R. Junkin Drive.

Alarm on Jefferson Davis Boulevard.

Accident on N. Shield Lane at Liberty Road.

Disturbance on Horseshoe Drive.

Unwanted subject on Benjamin Road.

Malicious mischief on Lower Woodville Road.

Disturbance on U.S. 61 South.

Threats on Dogwood.

Disturbance on Oakland Drive.

Lost/stolen tag on Horseshoe Drive.

Disturbance on Itasca Drive.

Assisting motorist on John R. Junkin Drive.

Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Thursday

Cynthia R. Jackson, 55, 9527 Louisiana 129, Monterey, intimidating a witness, possession of schedule 4 drugs. No bond.

Glen C. White, 31, 719 Mercy Seat Alley, Ferriday, on bench warrant for failure to appear.

Arrests — Friday

Alisha A. Neal, 40, 111 Brooks Street, Ferriday. Sentenced to 15 days in jail suspended with credit for time served for possession of marijuana. $490 fine.

Kimberley Masters, 42, 404 Ford Road, Jonesville, sentenced to 3 years in the department of corrections suspended 3 years probation for theft of a motor vehicle. $442.50 fine.

Sam H. Walker, 31, 134 Cowan Street, Ferriday, possession of stolen items. No bond.

Reports — Thursday

Complaint on Carter Street.

Alarms on Louisiana 907, Monterey.

Fire on Stampley Street, Vidalia.

Domestic dispute on Crestview Drive, Ferriday.

Arrest on warrant on Carter Street, Vidalia.

Medical call on Louisiana Avenue, Ferriday.

Identity theft on U.S. 84, Vidalia.

Disturbance on Orange Street, Ridgecrest.

Theft on Logan Sewell Drive.

Disturbance on Lyons Road.

Traffic complaint on Natchez Vidalia bridge.

Domestic dispute on Cottonwood Drive, Ridgecrest.

Medical call on Lincoln Avenue, Ferriday.

Drug law violation on Louisiana 129, Monterey.

Medical call on Serio Boulevard, Ferriday.

Alarms on Mimosa Drive, Ferriday.

Animal complaint on Earl Davis Road, Ferriday.

Reports — Friday

Complaint on Natchez Street, Clayton.

Medical call on Louisiana 566, Ferriday.

Medical call on Pear Street, Vidalia.

Vidalia Police Department

Reports — Thursday

Speeding on Carter Street.

Miscellaneous on Palm Street.

Improper Tint on Carter Street.

Traffic Stop on Carter Street.

Reports — Friday

Aggravated assault on Vernon Steven Boulevard.

Speeding on Carter Street.

Ferriday Police Department

Reports unavailable.

Natchez Fire Department

Unavailable.

Vidalia Fire Department

Unavailable.

Ferriday Fire Department

Unavailable.

Concordia Fire District No. 2

Unavailable.