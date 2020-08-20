Ruby Smith “Gill” Culbert

Fayette – Graveside services for Ruby Smith “Gill” Culbert, 56, who died Wednesday, August 12, 2020, at her residence, will be held Saturday, August 22, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Pine Grove United Methodist Church Cemetery in Fayette, MS under the direction of Spencer Funeral Home.

Visitation will be on Friday, August 21, 2020 from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. at the funeral home.