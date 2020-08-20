August 20, 2020

  • 77°

Heather Richelle Rein

By Staff Reports

Published 7:41 pm Thursday, August 20, 2020

Heather Richelle Rein

FERRIDAY —A visitation for Heather Richelle Rein, 29, of Vidalia, LA will be held Friday, August 21, 2020 at Young’s Funeral Home in Ferriday, LA., from 6 PM until 9 PM. There will be a Celebration of Life Service for Heather on Saturday, August, 22, 2020 starting at 12 noon, at the home of Hank and Margie Rein; 54 Benbrook Road, Natchez, MS., 39120. The family wants to extend an open invitation to the visitation and Celebration of Heathers life to all who knew her.

Heather Richelle Rein was born August 12, 1991 in Lake Charles, LA and passed away August 13, 2020 in Ferriday, LA. She worked at Rapides Regional Medical Center as a Repertory Therapist. Heather had a zest for life and never met a stranger. She enjoyed cooking, going out on the lake, and being at the pool with friends and family. Heather was loved by everyone who knew her and was a humble and kind person.

Heather was preceded in death by her “Paw Paw” John Goins and Grandpa Rein.

Those left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Teagan Leigh Higdon and Teagan’s father, Heath Higdon of Jonesville, LA; her father, Hank Rein and wife Margie of Natchez, MS; mother, Julie K. Rein and Dean Nicoson of Estherville, Iowa; sister, Ashley Nicole Rein and Trevor Miller and their children, Lauren Jenkins, Autumn Miller, Phoenix Miller, and Mikayla Miller; sister, Chelsea Rein and Jonny Hauptmann and their children, Ellie Loftis and Paxton Rein; brother, Steven Dwayne Nations and fiancé Tyler Woodock and their children, Aries Woodock and Axiel Nations; brother Tyler Nations; paternal grandmother, Patsy J. Goins of Onalaska, TX; and maternal grandparents, Shari and Thomas Richardson of Oklahoma; Heather’s beloved soul mate and best friend, Cole Cupit of Vidalia, LA., She is also survived by a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, extended family and friends who will miss her dearly. To leave an online condolence for the family please visit www.youngsfh.com.

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • Latest Business

News

MDEQ: Fire at Riverbend Landfill in Jefferson County still burning

News

Report of dog shooting leads to discovery of stolen firearm, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon charge

News

Natchez and Adams County to consider hiring lobbying firm

News

Adams County officials warn of tax scam letter

News

With three weeks before school starts, Natchez officials still working to secure bus contract

News

County officials: School district’s budget request forces tax increase

News

Natchez contractor remembered by friends, colleagues for unique style

News

Former Monmouth owners ‘heartbroken’ by news of Smith’s death

News

Fire at landfill forces Natchez, Adams County to find alternate landfill

News

The Dart: Vidalia man’s yard sculpture is cannon fodder

News

Ferriday elects new mayor, aldermen

News

Aldermen discuss expenses at Saturday budget retreat

News

Mississippi governor limits crowds at K-12 sports games

News

Mayor: New hires will help city accomplish goals set out for next four years

DEVELOPING NEWS

Friday Night Football Scoreboard: Week 1

News

Funeral arrangements set for slain Mississippi trooper

News

Thursday night crash claims two Concordia Parish people’s lives

News

Arrest made after chase in parish

News

Angels on the Bluff canceled due to COVID-19

News

Company chosen to repair Turning Angel statue

News

3 Natchez men arrested in weekend shooting

News

City mask mandate expires; area still under state mandate

News

Plans in works to bring lights back to bridges between Natchez and Vidalia

News

Trooper slaying suspect’s mother: ‘If he did it, he needs to be in jail’