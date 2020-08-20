August 20, 2020

  • 77°

Elsie Virginia Lane

By Staff Reports

Published 7:40 pm Thursday, August 20, 2020

Elsie Virginia Lane

VIDALIA —Funeral services for Mrs. Elsie Virginia Lane, 90 of Vidalia were held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, August 19, 2020, at Vidalia First Baptist Church with Bro. Wes Faulk officiating. Interment will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park, Natchez, MS under the direction of Young’s of Vidalia.
Mrs. Lane was born on Monday, September 16, 1929 in Jayess, MS, and passed away Saturday, August 15, 2020, at her home. She was a resident of Vidalia, a member of Vidalia First Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband Charles Lane, parents Bart and Ruby Alexander and one sister Maxine Day.
Those left to cherish her memories are her two sons

Richard E. Lane and wife Pam, Baton Rouge, LA, Michael A. Lane and wife Patricia, Vidalia, LA, three granddaughters Nealey Shipp and husband Jim their children James, Amelia, and Hudson, of Baton Rouge, LA, Candace Chapman and husband Andy and their son Brandon, of Baton Rouge, LA, Lauren Crawford and husband Brent, their children Kate and Carter, of Shreveport, LA, two grandsons Bart Lane and his son Tatum, of Zachary, LA, Charlie Lane and wife Chrissy and their children Charlie and Ezra, of Madison, MS.
Pallbearers Bart Lane, Charlie Lane, Danny Yates, Thomas Kilroy, Mike Williams and Buddy Spillers.

Memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association or charity of one’s choice.
The family would like to send a special thanks to

Encompass Hospice and Schilethia Weatherspoon and others.

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • Latest Business

News

MDEQ: Fire at Riverbend Landfill in Jefferson County still burning

News

Report of dog shooting leads to discovery of stolen firearm, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon charge

News

Natchez and Adams County to consider hiring lobbying firm

News

Adams County officials warn of tax scam letter

News

With three weeks before school starts, Natchez officials still working to secure bus contract

News

County officials: School district’s budget request forces tax increase

News

Natchez contractor remembered by friends, colleagues for unique style

News

Former Monmouth owners ‘heartbroken’ by news of Smith’s death

News

Fire at landfill forces Natchez, Adams County to find alternate landfill

News

The Dart: Vidalia man’s yard sculpture is cannon fodder

News

Ferriday elects new mayor, aldermen

News

Aldermen discuss expenses at Saturday budget retreat

News

Mississippi governor limits crowds at K-12 sports games

News

Mayor: New hires will help city accomplish goals set out for next four years

DEVELOPING NEWS

Friday Night Football Scoreboard: Week 1

News

Funeral arrangements set for slain Mississippi trooper

News

Thursday night crash claims two Concordia Parish people’s lives

News

Arrest made after chase in parish

News

Angels on the Bluff canceled due to COVID-19

News

Company chosen to repair Turning Angel statue

News

3 Natchez men arrested in weekend shooting

News

City mask mandate expires; area still under state mandate

News

Plans in works to bring lights back to bridges between Natchez and Vidalia

News

Trooper slaying suspect’s mother: ‘If he did it, he needs to be in jail’