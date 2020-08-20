Elsie Virginia Lane

VIDALIA —Funeral services for Mrs. Elsie Virginia Lane, 90 of Vidalia were held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, August 19, 2020, at Vidalia First Baptist Church with Bro. Wes Faulk officiating. Interment will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park, Natchez, MS under the direction of Young’s of Vidalia.

Mrs. Lane was born on Monday, September 16, 1929 in Jayess, MS, and passed away Saturday, August 15, 2020, at her home. She was a resident of Vidalia, a member of Vidalia First Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her husband Charles Lane, parents Bart and Ruby Alexander and one sister Maxine Day.

Those left to cherish her memories are her two sons

Richard E. Lane and wife Pam, Baton Rouge, LA, Michael A. Lane and wife Patricia, Vidalia, LA, three granddaughters Nealey Shipp and husband Jim their children James, Amelia, and Hudson, of Baton Rouge, LA, Candace Chapman and husband Andy and their son Brandon, of Baton Rouge, LA, Lauren Crawford and husband Brent, their children Kate and Carter, of Shreveport, LA, two grandsons Bart Lane and his son Tatum, of Zachary, LA, Charlie Lane and wife Chrissy and their children Charlie and Ezra, of Madison, MS.

Pallbearers Bart Lane, Charlie Lane, Danny Yates, Thomas Kilroy, Mike Williams and Buddy Spillers.

Memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association or charity of one’s choice.

The family would like to send a special thanks to

Encompass Hospice and Schilethia Weatherspoon and others.