Donald M. Davis

May 14, 1960 –August 6, 2020

Funeral services for Donald M. Davis, 60, of Natchez, MS, who died August 6, will be at 11:00 a.m., Friday, August 21, 2020, at Bateaste Memorial Funeral Home Services Chapel with Bro. Jeremy Johnson, officiating.

Burial will follow at the Natchez National Cemetery under the directions of Bateaste Memorial Funeral Services.

Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. -6:00 p.m., Thursday, August 20, 2020, at Bateaste Memorial Funeral Services Chapel.

Please understand that due to the pandemic social distancing (6 feet apart) and wearing a mask is required.

