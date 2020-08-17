Ruth Bryan Rabb

December 05, 1928 – August 16, 2020

NATCHEZ – Graveside services for Ruth Bryan Rabb, 91, of Natchez who died Sunday August 16, 2020 in Natchez will be 11:30 a.m. Wednesday August 19, 2020 at Greenlawn Memorial Park Cemetery with Bro. Sonny Daniels officiating. Burial will follow under the direction of Laird Funeral Home. Masks will be required as well as social distancing.

Mrs. Rabb was born December 05, 1928 in Port Arthur, Texas, the daughter of David Monroe Bryan, Sr. and Ada Lou Frazier Bryan.

She was a homemaker most of her life, but worked at Hancock Fabrics and was a caregiver in her later years.

Mrs. Rabb was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Donley Rabb, and her son, Wayne Rabb.

Left to cherish her memory along with a host of friends, nieces and nephews are her daughter Linda Rollins and husband David of Texas; daughter in law Annette Rabb of Natchez, and son John Rabb and David Beach of Washington, DC; grandchildren James Rollins and wife Tara of Arkansas, Bryan Rabb and wife J.J., Rebecca Beach and husband Brad all of Natchez. Her 5 great grandchildren were a delight as she displayed their artwork and pictures.

Pallbearers will be Bryan Rabb, James Rollins, Curtis Cowart, Brad Beach, Danny Rollins and Al Stickland.

The family wishes to express their thanks for the care Mrs. Rabb received at Adams County Nursing Center.

