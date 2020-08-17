Harold Green Jr. April 11, 1950 – July 30, 2020

Harold Green Jr., 70, of Gary, Indiana, passed away on Thursday, July 30, 2020 in Lithonia, GA. Visitation was at 2 p.m. Friday, August 7, 2020 at Spencer’s Funeral Home in Fayette, MS.

Harold Jr. was born in Gary, IN to Harold Sr. and Clara Green on April 11, 1950. He attended Edison High School and went on to attend Valparaiso University, where he was a star player on the basketball team.

Harold is preceded in death by his parents Harold Sr. and Clara, a brother, Raymond, and his granddaughter, Camille Omolara.

He is survived by his only son, Khari Omolara Sr. (wife Pamela) of Roxie, MS. His siblings Donna Green, Vera Winston, Mary Liddell, Julia Hanley, and Robert Green; grandkids Niambi Omolara, Nuri Omolara, Markesia Council, Jalen Council, Nyssa Omolara, and Khari Jr., his great-granddaughters Wilnita and Wilna Omolara. In addition to a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Harold Green Jr. was a fun-loving man who will always be loved and remembered.

The Family of Harold Green, Jr. wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Dekalb County Medical Examiner’s Office and Mr. Kenneth Starks of Spencer Funeral Home.