Flora L. Cobb

August 24, 1935 – August 16, 2020

NATCHEZ – Services for Flora L. Cobb, 84, of Natchez, who died Sunday August 16, 2020 in Natchez will be 2 p.m. Wednesday August 19, 2020 at Springfield Baptist Church with Rev. Phillip Henby officiating.

Burial will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Laird Funeral Home.

Visitation will be 11 a.m. until service time Wednesday August 19, 2020 at Springfield Baptist Church.

Mrs. Cobb was born August 24, 1935, in Lincoln County, MS the daughter of Alfred Walker and Christine Kyzar Walker.

She was a member of Springfield Baptist Church. She was a beautician for 47 years.

Mrs. Cobb was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Rev. Marvin Cobb; her son, Anthony Cobb; brother, Jerry Walker; and sister, Linda Germany.

Survivors include two sons, Nathan Cobb and wife Dianne of Meadville, MS, Bruce Cobb and wife Annette of LaPlace, LA; three daughters, Vickie Halford, Valerie Mullins, and Kim Watson and husband Cody; eight grandchildren, seventeen great grandchildren; two sisters, Lanelle Barnette and Shirley Merritt; one brother James (Cornbread) Walker and a number of nieces and nephews, families and friends.

Pallbearers will be David Cobb, Cody Watson, Kevin Campbell, Charlie Stevens, Eric Warren and Brent Beach.

Honorary pallbearers will be Griff Toney, Phillip Watts, Robert Warren and Ronnie Randall.

In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the American Heart Association.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at lairdfh.com.