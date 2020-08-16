August 16, 2020

Statewide COVID-19 statistics for Sunday lowest in weeks

By Staff Reports

Published 2:21 pm Sunday, August 16, 2020

NATCHEZ — The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 381 new confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide and 4 new deaths on Sunday.

Adams County’s numbers as of Sunday’s statewide report were at 668 confirmed COVID-19 cases rising from 664 cases on Saturday. Adams County’s COVID-19 death toll remains at 28.

Mississippi’s total COVID-19 cases since March 11 now stands at 72,136 with 2,084 deaths.

Adams County had 92 active COVID-19 cases as of Wednesday, according to the Adams County Emergency Management Office.

On Friday, Concordia Parish reported nine new COVID-19 cases and now has a total of 369 cases for Concordia Parish since the pandemic began in March. The parish has a total of 12 COVID-19 deaths.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths
Adams 664 28 46 12
Alcorn 451 5 10 1
Amite 246 6 14 2
Attala 549 25 89 20
Benton 165 1 2 0
Bolivar 1219 40 62 11
Calhoun 433 9 23 4
Carroll 265 11 45 9
Chickasaw 508 19 36 11
Choctaw 141 4 0 0
Claiborne 414 14 43 9
Clarke 368 28 31 9
Clay 417 14 2 1
Coahoma 812 13 45 2
Copiah 986 30 30 4
Covington 656 16 7 3
De Soto 3888 34 45 7
Forrest 1905 57 102 32
Franklin 150 2 3 1
George 637 9 5 2
Greene 275 13 35 6
Grenada 866 27 80 15
Hancock 422 15 8 4
Harrison 2755 37 147 15
Hinds 5878 128 289 55
Holmes 945 50 97 20
Humphreys 310 12 20 6
Issaquena 27 2 0 0
Itawamba 422 10 40 7
Jackson 2449 47 74 7
Jasper 424 11 1 0
Jefferson 198 8 8 2
Jefferson Davis 253 6 3 1
Jones 1978 64 173 35
Kemper 248 14 38 9
Lafayette 1062 21 89 16
Lamar 1284 19 8 3
Lauderdale 1488 98 212 57
Lawrence 341 8 13 1
Leake 811 27 4 0
Lee 1700 43 98 20
Leflore 976 70 184 44
Lincoln 871 44 124 28
Lowndes 1136 42 88 26
Madison 2538 74 206 37
Marion 707 21 47 6
Marshall 766 10 17 2
Monroe 868 55 146 44
Montgomery 365 10 4 4
Neshoba 1328 96 109 36
Newton 587 12 10 1
Noxubee 482 12 17 4
Oktibbeha 1171 41 178 27
Panola 1139 18 9 1
Pearl River 596 41 57 16
Perry 256 8 0 0
Pike 977 38 73 19
Pontotoc 884 9 6 1
Prentiss 497 11 30 3
Quitman 278 1 0 0
Rankin 2411 41 112 10
Scott 1029 21 15 3
Sharkey 215 7 42 6
Simpson 852 36 63 17
Smith 421 13 54 8
Stone 249 6 23 2
Sunflower 1106 29 25 6
Tallahatchie 565 11 9 2
Tate 768 30 33 12
Tippah 434 14 1 0
Tishomingo 467 12 36 5
Tunica 375 8 12 2
Union 761 19 38 11
Walthall 525 22 65 11
Warren 1173 37 98 18
Washington 1811 46 61 15
Wayne 808 21 58 10
Webster 257 13 52 11
Wilkinson 233 14 8 4
Winston 652 18 40 11
Yalobusha 324 10 35 7
Yazoo 887 14 28 3
Total 71,755 2,080 4,290 892

 

 

