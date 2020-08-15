ACCS beats Riverfield Academy in Friday jamboree

NATCHEZ —The Adams County Christian School Rebels combined a strong running game and a key defensive stop by the defensive line to win 13-7 over the Riverfield Academy Raiders in a jamboree on Friday night.

The Rebels had been scheduled to play the jamboree on the road at Madison Ridgeland Academy in Madison, but earlier this week, an MRA player reportedly tested positive for COVID-19 and the MRA Patriots team was sidelined by a quarantine.

So, ACCS hosted Riverfield for the Friday night jamboree, in which V.J. Knight came up huge for the Rebels’ running game as he ran for two touchdowns, one a 25-yard touchdown and the other a 2-yard touchdown.

“The offensive line really opened up some big holes for the running game,” said Matthew Freeman, quarterbacks and wide receivers’ coach.

The defensive line prevented the Patriots from scoring on the last play of the game. Tripp Cotten had an interception to help the Rebels defense and Freeman said the defensive line played really well in the game.

The Rebels open up their 2020 MAIS football season next Friday traveling to the St. Joseph Catholic School Fighting Irish in Greenville. The Fighting Irish have won three state football championships and are on a 24-game winning streak going into the 2020 season.

Freeman said the Rebels need to be more conditioned in the first game of the season.

“We have to continue to grind and get in shape,” Freeman said. “We are not ready to play four quarters just yet.”

Kickoff is at 7 p.m. on Friday at St. Joseph Catholic School in Greenville.