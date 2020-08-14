UMB announces board change/addition, promotion

Lauren Biglane Middleton has been named Chairman of the Board/Southwest Security Inc., UMB’s holding company where she currently serves as CEO.

Middleton joined UMB in 2013 as vice president/loan review. She quickly emerged as a financial leader and was named executive vice president/chief financial officer. Previously, Middleton was employed by The Gillon Group, PLLC, for seven years, reaching the level of partner before joining UMB.

As a certified public accountant and personal financial specialist with seven years of banking experience, Middleton brings a broad knowledge of finances to her responsibilities overseeing the financial actions of UMB and its holding company, Southwest Security, Inc.

“With her extensive educational background and wide range of financial experience, Lauren is an excellent choice for Chairman of the Board,” said UMB CEO, Adrian Sandel. “I look forward to working with her in this important role.”

Middleton is a graduate of Cathedral High School and earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Accounting from Louisiana State University and a Masters of Business Administration from the University of Southern Mississippi.

She is also a graduate of the Graduate School of Banking at LSU. An active member of the community, Middleton currently serves as Secretary of the Natchez Rotary Club and serves as a board member of Natchez NOW, the private business funding arm of Natchez, Inc. She served as the past president of the Southwest Society of Certified Public Accountants and past chairman of the Natchez Adams Chamber of Commerce.

She is a member of Jefferson Street United Methodist Church. Married to Wes Middleton, they have two children, Jake and Adele.

Charles Wesley Caldwell III has been appointed to UMB Board of Directors. Caldwell is a managing member of Gulf Storage Group, a commercial real estate development group in Mississippi, Louisiana and Alabama. He is also a managing member of Keg Solutions, a keg sales and leasing business with customers across the United States. Caldwell was a co-founder of the successful Tin Roof Brewing Company in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, serving as co-manager from 2010 to 2019. “We are extremely pleased to welcome Charles,” expressed UMB Board Chairman, Bruce Kuehnle Jr. “We are fortunate to attract top, young talent that has built and led successful businesses and high performing teams. His fresh look at business and diverse background will be a tremendous asset to our Board.”

Caldwell is an active member of the community and attends Jefferson Street United Methodist Church. Married to Kari Guido Caldwell, they have one son Wesley Caldwell IV.

Caroline Garner has been named AVP/loan officer. Hired in 2015 as Customer Service Representative/Loan Assistant, Garner previously worked briefly at Concordia Bank after graduating college. With four years of experience as a Customer Representative and Loan Assistant, Garner is skilled in every aspect of the loan process and has extensive knowledge of bank products and services. By working with customers to understand their unique banking needs, she possesses excellent customer service skills. “Caroline’s enthusiasm, work ethic, and lending knowledge are great assets to our lending team at the Woodville Branch of UMB,” said Mike Ellard, president and chief credit officer.

Garner is a graduate of WCCA in Woodville and attended USM in Hattiesburg for two years. Graduating from William Carey University, she received a Bachelor of Business Administration, majoring in Marketing.

She played fast pitch softball for both universities.

Active in her community, Garner is a member of Bennett’s Acts of Christian Kindness, created in memory of her brother to help those in times of need. She is a member of Corinth Church of Christ in Woodville. Married to Dane, they have two children, daughter Logan and son Bennett.