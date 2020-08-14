Sept. 15, 1942 – Aug. 5, 2020

NATCHEZ — Graveside services for John Leslie Myles Sr. “Big Wool,” 77, of Natchez, MS, who died August 5, 2020, will be at 11 a.m., Saturday, at Sunset View Memorial Park Cemetery with Pastor Leon Dixon, officiating.

Burial will follow at the Sunset View Memorial Park Cemetery under the directions of Bateaste Memorial Funeral Services.

Visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., Friday at Bateaste Memorial Funeral Services Chapel.