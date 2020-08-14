August 14, 2020

  • 79°

Cathedral soccer loses home opener to St. Al

By Patrick Jones

Published 8:47 pm Friday, August 14, 2020

NATCHEZ — Despite the efforts of Izzy Dupre’ and Maddie Verucchi, Cathedral’s girls’ soccer team came up short in its season opener as the Lady Green Wave lost to the St. Aloysius Lady Flashes 5-3 last Tuesday afternoon at D’Evereaux Stadium.

Dupre’ scored two goals and Verucchi added a goal of her own to lead Cathedral, but St. Aloysius had too much firepower. Cathedral goalkeeper Meredith Lesley did her best to keep the Lady Green Wave in the match with 11 saves.

“I was super pleased with our performance and I was praising them after the match,” said Dennis Hogue, Lady Green Wave head coach. “It was a good outing.”

Cathedral (0-1) next plays at the Parklane Shootout Tournament against Brookhaven Academy at 8 a.m. and then Starkville Academy at 11:45 a.m. The tournament final will take place at 2:30 p.m.

