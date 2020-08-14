Adams County records more COVID-19 deaths in Friday report

NATCHEZ — The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 944 new confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide and 32 new deaths on Friday.

Adams County’s numbers as of Friday’s statewide report were at 655 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 28 deaths, rising from 647 cases and 26 deaths on Thursday.

Mississippi’s total COVID-19 cases since March 11 now stands at 70,930 with 2,043 deaths.

Adams County had 92 active COVID-19 cases as of Wednesday, according to the Adams County Emergency Management Office.

“Natchez-Adams residents, continue to wear a mask or face covering, practice social distancing in public places, at work, in restaurants, stores and places of worship,” wrote Neifa Hardy, EOC liaison, in a social media post on the Adams County Emergency Management Office’s Facebook page. “This will require an individual effort and community participation to help slow the spread of this virus. The mask mandate order will expire on Sept. 8. May God bless you and Adams County.”

On Wednesday, Concordia Parish reported more COVID-19 cases and now has a total of 360 reported cases in the parish since the pandemic began in March.

Concordia Parish’s total COVID-19 death toll is now at 12 deaths.

Of Concordia Parish’s COVID-19 cases 212 were in African Americans, 124 in Caucasians, 20 in Hispanics and four in unknown ethnicities. Two-hundred-eight cases were in females, 148 in males and four unknown gender. The parish had 99 active cases and 250 inactive cases on Wednesday. Sixty cases were in people ages 20 to 29 years old; 48 in people 30 to 39 years old; 57 in people 40 to 49 years old; 64 in people 50 to 59 years old; 49 in people 60 to 69 years old; 27 in people 70 to 79 years old; 15 in people 80 to 89 years old; one case in a person 90 to 99 years old; 28 cases in people under 20 years old; and 11 in people of unknown age.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.