August 14, 2020

Adams County records more COVID-19 deaths in Friday report

By Staff Reports

Published 2:02 pm Friday, August 14, 2020

NATCHEZ — The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 944 new confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide and 32 new deaths on Friday.

Adams County’s numbers as of Friday’s statewide report were at 655 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 28 deaths, rising from 647 cases and 26 deaths on Thursday.

Mississippi’s total COVID-19 cases since March 11 now stands at 70,930 with 2,043 deaths.

Adams County had 92 active COVID-19 cases as of Wednesday, according to the Adams County Emergency Management Office.

“Natchez-Adams residents, continue to wear a mask or face covering, practice social distancing in public places, at work, in restaurants, stores and places of worship,” wrote Neifa Hardy, EOC liaison, in a social media post on the Adams County Emergency Management Office’s Facebook page. “This will require an individual effort and community participation to help slow the spread of this virus. The mask mandate order will expire on Sept. 8. May God bless you and Adams County.”

On Wednesday, Concordia Parish reported more COVID-19 cases and now has a total of 360 reported cases in the parish since the pandemic began in March.

Concordia Parish’s total COVID-19 death toll is now at 12 deaths.

Of Concordia Parish’s COVID-19 cases 212 were in African Americans, 124 in Caucasians, 20 in Hispanics and four in unknown ethnicities. Two-hundred-eight cases were in females, 148 in males and four unknown gender. The parish had 99 active cases and 250 inactive cases on Wednesday. Sixty cases were in people ages 20 to 29 years old; 48 in people 30 to 39 years old; 57 in people 40 to 49 years old; 64 in people 50 to 59 years old; 49 in people 60 to 69 years old; 27 in people 70 to 79 years old; 15 in people 80 to 89 years old; one case in a person 90 to 99 years old; 28 cases in people under 20 years old; and 11 in people of unknown age.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths
Adams 655 28 46 12
Alcorn 447 5 10 1
Amite 244 6 14 2
Attala 544 25 89 20
Benton 159 1 2 0
Bolivar 1189 40 57 11
Calhoun 430 9 23 4
Carroll 264 11 45 9
Chickasaw 502 19 36 11
Choctaw 138 4 0 0
Claiborne 411 14 43 9
Clarke 359 28 27 9
Clay 411 14 2 1
Coahoma 810 13 44 2
Copiah 980 29 30 4
Covington 650 15 6 2
De Soto 3832 33 45 7
Forrest 1889 57 102 32
Franklin 142 2 3 1
George 626 9 5 2
Greene 267 13 35 6
Grenada 863 26 78 15
Hancock 419 15 8 4
Harrison 2710 36 148 15
Hinds 5852 126 283 55
Holmes 938 50 97 20
Humphreys 309 12 20 6
Issaquena 27 2 0 0
Itawamba 414 10 40 7
Jackson 2430 47 74 7
Jasper 416 10 1 0
Jefferson 197 8 8 2
Jefferson Davis 252 6 3 1
Jones 1965 62 173 35
Kemper 246 14 38 9
Lafayette 1043 21 90 16
Lamar 1265 18 8 3
Lauderdale 1481 96 212 57
Lawrence 340 8 13 1
Leake 811 27 4 0
Lee 1657 42 86 16
Leflore 971 69 184 44
Lincoln 862 44 124 28
Lowndes 1121 40 87 24
Madison 2521 72 206 37
Marion 698 21 47 6
Marshall 757 10 17 2
Monroe 858 55 146 44
Montgomery 355 8 1 1
Neshoba 1320 95 108 35
Newton 575 12 9 1
Noxubee 472 12 17 4
Oktibbeha 1157 39 177 26
Panola 1108 18 8 1
Pearl River 584 40 57 16
Perry 251 8 0 0
Pike 966 38 73 19
Pontotoc 876 9 6 1
Prentiss 475 10 28 3
Quitman 275 1 0 0
Rankin 2382 41 104 10
Scott 1025 21 15 3
Sharkey 214 7 42 6
Simpson 842 32 62 15
Smith 419 13 54 8
Stone 235 6 23 2
Sunflower 1101 28 18 5
Tallahatchie 563 11 8 2
Tate 760 30 33 12
Tippah 426 14 1 0
Tishomingo 463 9 35 2
Tunica 370 8 12 2
Union 750 17 36 9
Walthall 521 22 65 11
Warren 1166 37 95 18
Washington 1771 46 60 14
Wayne 805 21 58 10
Webster 254 13 52 11
Wilkinson 231 14 8 4
Winston 644 17 40 11
Yalobusha 320 10 35 7
Yazoo 882 14 28 3
Total 70,930 2,043 4,227 871

 

