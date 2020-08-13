Thomas Daniel Smith

April 19, 1951 – Aug. 13, 2020

NATCHEZ – Services for Thomas Daniel “Danny” Smith, 69, of Natchez, who died Thursday, August 13, 2020, in Natchez will be 10 a.m. Saturday, August 15, 2020, at Natchez City Cemetery with Dr. Doug Broome officiating. Burial will follow under the direction of Laird Funeral Home.

