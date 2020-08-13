August 13, 2020

Peters

Marion Rose Peters

Published 12:00 am Thursday, August 13, 2020

July 25, 1931 – Aug. 10, 2020
ALLEN — Marion Rose Peters, 89, passed away at her home in Allen, Texas, surrounded by her family on Monday, Aug. 10, 2020. She was born Marion Rose Butler on July 25, 1931, in Natchez, Mississippi, where she graduated from Cathedral High School in 1949 and worked for Coca-Cola as a bookkeeper. On January 5, 1957, she married the love of her life, Arthur Michael Peters, in Natchez and moved to Tulsa, Oklahoma, where she had her three sons and two daughters, John Peters, Michael Peters, Mary (Peters) Shea, Arthur Peters Jr., and Ann Marie (Peters) King. She subsequently lived in Mesquite, Texas, Leesburg, Virginia, Waterford, Virginia, and Allen, Texas. Her greatest devotions were to her faith and her family. She was a dedicated and loving wife, mother, and sister.

Marion was preceded in death by her parents, Elbert E. and Margaret B. Butler; husband, Arthur Peters; brother, Elbert and sister-in-law, Carolyn Butler; sister, Margaret “Pete” Bowlin; sister, Bernadette “Wunky” and brother-in-law, Skip Martin; and daughter-in-law, Linda Hytry-Peters; also preceded in death by sister-in-law, Catherine Johnson; brother-in-law, Wallace Johnson; sister-in-law, Helen Maskos; niece, Phyllis Caessens and nephew, Dick Johnson.

Besides her children, she is survived by her brother, John Allen and sister-in-law, Pat Butler; brother, Dickie and sister-in-law, Gloria Butler; brother, Bruce and sister-in-law, Dianne Butler; sister, Ann Marie Butler and brother-in-law, Clarence Bowlin. Marion leaves behind two sons-in-law, Patrick Shea and Jeremy King; two daughters-in-law, Staci and Cindy Peters; ten grandchildren and two grandsons-in-law, Connor and Sarah Peters-Love, Colson and Victoria Peters-Brandt, Anna Claire, Joseph, Jackson and Abenet Peters, Conner and Emma King, and Maddie and Ellie Shea; and two great-grandchildren, Jude and Jameson Brandt.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, August 13, 2020, at 10 a.m. at St. Jude Catholic Church, 1515 N Greenville Ave, Allen, Texas, with Father Andrew Semler officiating, with a later burial in Leesburg, Virginia beside her beloved husband. The family greeted friends from 6 p.m. on Wednesday, August 12, 2020, at Turrentine Jackson Morrow Funeral Home, 2525 Central Expressway North, Allen, Texas, and again at church on Thursday from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service.
The Peters family would like to extend our gratitude to family and all the caretakers that have lovingly served her the last few years. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in her name to the HER Foundation at www.HelpHER.org. To convey condolences or to sign an online registry, please visit TJMfuneral.com.

