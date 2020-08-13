August 13, 2020

  • 75°

Juanita K. Wilson

By Staff Reports

Published 6:37 pm Thursday, August 13, 2020

Dec. 6, 1928 – Aug. 11, 2020

NATCHEZ — Services for Juanita K. Wilson, 91, of Natchez, who died Tuesday August 11,2020 in Natchez will be 11 a.m. Friday August 14, 2020 at Laird Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Don Tate and Bro. Michael Hoggatt officiating.

Burial will follow at Natchez City Cemetery under the direction of Laird Funeral Home.

Visitation will be 9 a.m. until service time Friday August 14, 2020 at the funeral home.

Mrs. Wilson was born December 6, 1928, in Santa Ana, TX, the daughter of William Benson Kughn, Sr. and Ina Jewel Bernard Kughn.

Mrs. Wilson moved to Natchez with her parents in 1947. She met William H. Wilson at that time, and they married in 1948. She worked at the Diamond Shop and Gill Jewelers for seven years. She was a member of Vidalia Church of Christ.

Mrs. Wilson is preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, William H. Wilson; her mother Jewel Etherington; her father William B. Kughn; brother William B. Kughn, Jr.; son in law Ed Henry; and sister in law Louise R. Kughn.

Survivors include three daughters, Glenda F. Wilson of Natchez, Naomi Henry of Natchez, and Debra King and husband James (Butch) King of Lake Concordia; one son Walton B. Wilson and wife Lisa Wilson of Natchez; 11 grandchildren; 9 great grandchildren and 5 nephews.

Pallbearers will be Bobby Dennis, William Wilson, Tim Cornette, Glen Smith, William Seyfarth and Glen Seyfarth.

Honorary pallbearers will be Robert Fair and Chris Anderson.

Memorial contributions may be made to Sunny Brooks Children’s Home or the Guardian Victim Services.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at lairdfh.com.

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • Latest Business

News

Angels on the Bluff canceled due to COVID-19

News

Company chosen to repair Turning Angel statue

News

3 Natchez men arrested in weekend shooting

News

City mask mandate expires; area still under state mandate

News

Plans in works to bring lights back to bridges between Natchez and Vidalia

News

Trooper slaying suspect’s mother: ‘If he did it, he needs to be in jail’

BREAKING NEWS

Human remains found in north Adams County in July identified

COVID-19

Mississippi has fourth highest COVID-19 infection rate in nation

COVID-19

Sunday update: Six new COVID-19 cases reported in Adams County

News

The Dart: Softball player perfects her pitching

BREAKING NEWS

Three suspects identified, arrested in Friday shooting of off-duty state trooper

COVID-19

Free virus testing continues as new cases are reported in Concordia Parish

COVID-19

State health department reports new COVID-19 cases, deaths on Saturday

News

$108,000 reward offered for information in fatal shooting of off-duty state trooper

News

Jury trials to return to area, will be conducted at Natchez City Auditorium

News

Diversity in tourism discussed by local stakeholders

News

Vidalia mayor breaks tie to allow billboard to stay on Carter Street

COVID-19

Friday update: State reports new COVID-19 cases, deaths

COVID-19

Drive-thru face mask distribution Saturday at Adams County Safe Room

News

Local doctors discuss use of hydroxychloroquine, other therapies for COVID-19

News

Officials: Now is time to register to vote

News

Faith column: We cannot save ourselves

News

Your Take: A gift for a coach

COVID-19

Fayette man dies with COVID-19