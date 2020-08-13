Crime reports: Friday, Aug. 14, 2020

Natchez Police Department

Arrests — Thursday

Lorenzo Jermaine Greene, 35, 8 Lincoln St., on charges of fraud and willful trespass. No bond set.

Arrests — Wednesday

Maria West, 39, 107 Broadmoor Dr. Natchez on a charge of shoplifting and willful trespass. Bond set at $750.

Reports — Thursday

Open door on John R. Junkin Drive.

Traffic stop on Jeff Davis Boulevard.

Suspicious activity on D’Evereux Drive.

Loud noise on Maplewood Lane.

False alarm on John R. Junkin Drive.

False alarm on South Union Street.

Traffic stop on Liberty Road.

Traffic stop on Seargent Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on John R. Junkin Drive.

Traffic stop on George F. West Boulevard.

Reports — Wednesday

Loud noise on Oakland Drive.

Unwanted subject on Seargent Prentiss Drive.

Domestic disturbance on Fifth Street.

Loud noise on North Union Street.

Prowler on North Union Street.

Theft on North Union Street.

False alarm on North Union Street.

Accident on Morgantown Road.

Theft on State Street.

Accident on Conner Circle.

Dog problem on Espero Drive.

Breaking and entering on Seargent Prentiss Drive.

Dog problem on Hughes Lane.

Dog problem on John Glenn Avenue.

Welfare check on Morgantown Road.

Unwanted subject on Jeff Davis Boulevard.

Loitering on West Stiers Lane.

Theft on Brenham Avenue.

Abandoned vehicle on South Union Street.

Unwanted subject on U.S. 61 North.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.

Property damage on Seargent Prentiss Drive.

Dog problem on Marin Avenue.

Breaking and entering on Gaile Avenue.

Alarm on Oakhurst Drive.

Welfare check on Lower Woodville Road.

Shoplifting on Seargent Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop at BB’s Kitchen.

Suspicious activity on U.S. 61 North.

Accident on D’Evereux Drive.

False alarm on North Union Street.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.

Traffic stop on John R. Junkin Drive.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South.

Traffic stop on Seargent Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on Shadow Lane.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South.

False alarm on Highland Boulevard.

Business check on Seargent Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on Canal Street.

Loud noise on Old Washington Road.

Traffic stop on Canal Street.

Traffic stop on St. Catherine Street.

Reports — Tuesday

Burglary on Henderson Street.

Prowler on S. Shields Lane.

Loud noise on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Unwanted subject on Old Washington Road.

Domestic disturbance on Virginia Avenue.

Property damage on Old Washington Road.

Dog problem on Peachtree Drive.

Civil matter on State Street.

Traffic stop on Carter Street.

Forgery on Itasca Drive.

False alarm on Espero Drive.

Welfare check on Seargent Prentiss Drive.

False alarm on St. Charles Street.

Traffic stop on Pilgrim Boulevard.

Suspicious activity on New Street.

Dog problem on Espero Drive.

Petit larceny on Dumas Drive.

Civil matter on U.S. 61 North.

Identity theft on D’Evereux Drive.

Juvenile problem on Aldrich Street.

Loud noise on Oak Street.

Disturbance on Aldrich Street.

Unwanted subject on U.S. 61 North.

Traffic stop at the Health Department.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.

Domestic disturbance on Old Washington Road.

False alarm on John R. Junkin Drive.

Adams County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Tuesday

Karon Nathaniel Cade, 18, 706 Lower Woodville Road, for mittimus on charges of attempted murder and shooting into a vehicle. Bond set at $300,000.

Gary Ramses Walker, 19, 350 Delphinse St., for mittimus on charges of controlled substance violations and introduction of contraband into a jail. Bond set at $5,000.

Reports — Thursday

Domestic disturbance on Eastmoore Drive.

Domestic disturbance on Martin Luther King Jr. Road.

Traffic stop on Lynda Lee Drive.

Reports — Wednesday

Simple assault on Tubman Circle.

False alarm on Pineview Drive.

Welfare check on Whittley Road.

Dog problem on Lower Woodville Road.

Fraud on Broadmoor Drive.

Deceased person on Sedgefield Road.

Open door on Fredrick Road.

Abandoned vehicle on Green Acres Road.

Petit larceny on State Street.

Welfare check on Carmel Church Road.

Civil matter on Springfield Road.

Traffic stop on U.S. 84.

Missing person on Duster Drive.

Welfare check on Steamplant Road.

Traffic stop on Seargent Prentiss Drive.

Petit larceny on Newman Road.

False alarm on Country Club Drive.

Reports — Tuesday

Fire on Saragossa Road.

Warrant on New Street.

Warrant on Oak Street.

Burglary on Williams Circle.

Warrant on State Street.

Harassment on Cottage Drive.

Alarm on North Palestine Road.

Accident on York Road.

Warrant on Oak Street.

Accident on Burkhurst Plantation Road.

Welfare check on Seale Road.

Suspicious activity on Newman Road.

Alarm on Roux 61 Drive.

Road hazard on Liberty Road.

Traffic stop on Seargent Prentiss Drive.

Accident on B. Street.

Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Tuesday

Anthony Bradford, 31, 504 N. Rankin St., on a charge of resisting an officer. Bond set at $750.

Michael Patterson Smith, 45, 285 Weecama Drive, Ferriday, on a charge of disturbing the peace with loud and abusive language. Bond set at $350.

John Franklin Jr., 64, 113 Weaver St., on a bench warrant for failure to appear. Bond set at $1,700.

Arrests — Tuesday

Thomas Early, 36, 500 Jasmine St., Jonesville, on a bench warrant for failure to appear for simple battery. Bond set at $700.

Andrea L. Bass, 38, 123 Woodlawn St., St. Joseph, on charges of improper equipment, carrying of a weapon and a controlled substance, possession of schedule I drugs, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond set at $21,360.

Arrests — Monday

Johnnie R. Stevens, 24, 81 Beau Pre Road, on a charge of simple burglary.

Benny Brandenburg, 43, 249 N. Grove Circle, on charges of possession of schedule II drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, no turn signal, and a probation and parole violation. Bond set at $21,070.

Bill Graham, 41, 316 B.J. Road, on charges of possession of schedule II drugs and violation of parole. Bond set at $20,000.

Joshua Myers, 28, 202 Virgina Ave., on charges of possession fo schedule II drugs and violation of parole. Bond set at $20,000.

Jose Solis Morales, 23, 4348 Centennial Trail, Duluth, Ga., on a charge of resisting and officer and possession of marijuana. Bond set at $1,300.

Alan Solis, 18, 806 Davis Road, Lawrenceville, Ga., on a charge of resisting an office and possession of marijuana. Bond set at $1,300.

Reports unavailable.

Vidalia Police Department

No arrests

Reports — Thursday

Traffic stop on Carter Street.

Reports — Wednesday

Theft at Walmart.

Juvenile problem on Myrtle Drive.

Ferriday Police Department

Reports unavailable.

Natchez Fire Department

Unavailable.

Vidalia Fire Department

Unavailable.

Ferriday Fire Department

Unavailable.

Concordia Fire District No. 2

Unavailable.