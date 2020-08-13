August 13, 2020

  • 75°
Tucker

Charles Lee Tucker

By Staff Reports

Published 6:36 pm Thursday, August 13, 2020

March 20, 1947 – Aug. 10, 2020

NATCHEZ — Graveside services for Charles Lee Tucker, 73, of Natchez, who died Monday, Aug. 10, 2020, in Natchez will be held 11 a.m. Friday, August 14, 2020 at Natchez National Cemetery with Pastor Willis Ivory officiating.

Burial will follow at the cemetery under the direction of West Gate Funeral Home.

Visitation was held on Thursday, August 13, 2020 from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the funeral home. We are practicing social distancing and you are required to wear a mask.

Charles was born March 20, 1947 in Natchez, the son of Clarence Tucker and Ibby Ivory-Tucker. He was a graduate of Sadie V. Thompson High School. In basic training in the United States Army, he was a medic first aid and a certified sharp shooter. Charles received certificates in the installation and repairing of 5ESS systems. Mr. Tucker was retired from AT&T and Lucent Technologies as a senior communications service technician. He enjoyed hanging out with friends and watching old westerns.

He is preceded in death by his parents; brother, Clarence Tucker, Jr., and sister Celestine Butler.

Charles leaves to cherish his memories: two sons, Dorian Gray Pulliam of Mesa, AZ and Quincy Tucker of Fort Worth, TX; three daughters, Ashley Austin of Atlanta, GA, Olivia Tucker of Cordova, TN and Tamarah Tucker of Atlanta, GA; one brother, Robert Tucker of Commerce Township, MI; sister, Erma Jean Davis; grandchildren, Trinity Tucker, Quincy Tucker, Jr., Yusef Golden, Aaron Tucker, Jordan Brown and Kylan Prunty and other relatives and friends.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.westgatefh.com.

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • Latest Business

News

Angels on the Bluff canceled due to COVID-19

News

Company chosen to repair Turning Angel statue

News

3 Natchez men arrested in weekend shooting

News

City mask mandate expires; area still under state mandate

News

Plans in works to bring lights back to bridges between Natchez and Vidalia

News

Trooper slaying suspect’s mother: ‘If he did it, he needs to be in jail’

BREAKING NEWS

Human remains found in north Adams County in July identified

COVID-19

Mississippi has fourth highest COVID-19 infection rate in nation

COVID-19

Sunday update: Six new COVID-19 cases reported in Adams County

News

The Dart: Softball player perfects her pitching

BREAKING NEWS

Three suspects identified, arrested in Friday shooting of off-duty state trooper

COVID-19

Free virus testing continues as new cases are reported in Concordia Parish

COVID-19

State health department reports new COVID-19 cases, deaths on Saturday

News

$108,000 reward offered for information in fatal shooting of off-duty state trooper

News

Jury trials to return to area, will be conducted at Natchez City Auditorium

News

Diversity in tourism discussed by local stakeholders

News

Vidalia mayor breaks tie to allow billboard to stay on Carter Street

COVID-19

Friday update: State reports new COVID-19 cases, deaths

COVID-19

Drive-thru face mask distribution Saturday at Adams County Safe Room

News

Local doctors discuss use of hydroxychloroquine, other therapies for COVID-19

News

Officials: Now is time to register to vote

News

Faith column: We cannot save ourselves

News

Your Take: A gift for a coach

COVID-19

Fayette man dies with COVID-19