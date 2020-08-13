Angels on the Bluff canceled due to COVID-19

NATCHEZ — Angels on the Bluff, one of Natchez’s most beloved fall tours, has been canceled this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, organizers said.

Natchez Cemetery Association Board President Elise Rushing said the tour, which normally takes place each fall at the Natchez City Cemetery, would not happen in 2020 in an effort to protect the health and safety of the cemetery’s patrons.

“After much deliberation and consultation with local medical professionals and community leaders, the Natchez Cemetery Association voted to cancel the Angels on the Bluff tour for 2020,” event organizers said. “This was not an easy decision, but the health and safety of all involved in the production as well as the visitors who attend was the board’s primary concern. The Board intends to resume the Angels on the Bluff tour when we are safely able to do so.”

The event is typically a sellout and features live actors, dancers and musicians who portray the stories of people laid to rest in the cemetery as tourists take a nighttime stroll through the sacred and historic grounds.

The event also serves as the cemetery’s largest fundraiser of the year.

Rushing said contributions to upkeep at the Natchez City Cemetery could still be made by mailing a check to P.O. Box 1738, Natchez Mississippi, 39121.

People can stay connected with plans and future tours through the Natchez City Cemetery website, www.natchez.ms.us/150/Cemetery.