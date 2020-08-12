August 13, 2020

Lewis

A.D. Lewis Jr.

Published 4:41 pm Wednesday, August 12, 2020

June 28, 1955 – August 8, 2020

NATCHEZ — Graveside services for A.D. Lewis Jr., 65, of Natchez, who died Saturday, August 8, 2020, in Natchez will be held 10 a.m. Saturday, August 15, 2020, at Old Mt. Plain Baptist Church Cemetery with Pastor LeRoy White officiating.

Burial will follow at the cemetery under the direction of West Gate Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held on Friday, August 14, 2020, from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the funeral home. We are practicing social distancing and you are required to wear a mask.

A.D. was born June 28, 2020, in Natchez, the son of A.D. Lewis, Sr. and Eyvone Lewis.  He was a 1974 graduate of South Natchez Adams High School and was retired from the Adams County Maintenance Department.

He is preceded in death by his father; sisters, Ida Lee Lewis, Gloria Helen Lewis, Irene Lewis; brother, Carl Lewis and niece, Rodeisha Norris.

He leaves to cherish his memories: his mother, Eyvone Lewis; two daughters, Christy Lewis of Augusta, GA and Antoinette Hinkston of Natchez; brothers, Otis Lewis and wife Williestine, Thomas Charles Lewis and wife Arboddella, Damon Lewis and wife Tracey, and Stanley Lewis; sisters, Clementine Lewis, Greta Pugh and husband Curry and Bobbie Norris; two grandchildren, Bennie Covington, Jr. and Orlandus Covington; four great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.

Online condolences may be sent to www.westgatefh.com.

