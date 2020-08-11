August 11, 2020

Martha S. Foster

By Staff Reports

Published 8:15 pm Tuesday, August 11, 2020

March 16, 1941 – Aug. 10, 2020

NATCHEZ — Memorial services for Martha “Dot” S. Foster, 79, who passed away at her residence Monday, August 10, 2020 will be at a later date under the direction of Laird Funeral Home.

Mrs. Foster was born March 16, 1941, in Meadville the biological daughter of Annie Laura McCaa Smith and David Truly Smith. Later she lived with Kat and Charlie Huffman as their daughter.

She is preceded in death by her biological parents; her adopted parents, Kat and Charlie Huffman; two sisters Mary Helen Baker, and Stella Fuller, and one brother-in-law, Willis Bethay.

She is survived by two brothers; Prentiss R. Mitchell and wife Patricia of Cairo, GA, Clarence Morrell Smith and wife Mavis; one half-brother, Michael Huffman of Jackson, MS; one sister, Louise Riddell Bethay of Flowery Branch, GA, and a host of special cousins, nieces and nephews.

A special thanks to Kim, her caregiver at home for several years.

Online condolences may be sent the family at www.lairdfh.com.

