Sept. 15, 1970 – Aug. 2, 2020

NATCHEZ — Graveside services for Donald Ray Speed Jr. 49, of Fresno, Ca, who died Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020 in Fresno will be Friday, Aug. 14, 2020 at 12:30 p.m. at Sunset View Memorial Park Cemetery.

Burial will follow at the cemetery under the directions of West Gate Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held Friday, Aug. 14, 2020 from 10:30 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. at the funeral home. We are practicing social distancing and you are required to wear a mask.

Donald was born Sept. 15, 1970 in Los Angeles, Ca, the son of Donald Ray Speed, Sr. and Vanessa Smith Carson. He was a graduate of Kosciusko High School and Alcorn State University where he received a bachelor’s degree in Political Science /Pre-law and a Master of Science in Special Education. He was employed with Fresno Unified School, co-owner of Family Options LLC, Speed Success Consulting & Training and Vice-President of Advancing Independence, Inc. Mr. Speed was a member of Buffalo United Church in Kosciusko. He enjoyed football, baseball, coaching and mentoring.

He is preceded in death by his father; grandfathers, James E. Smith, Jr., and Donald Ray Ross; grandmothers, Ruth Smith and Ozzie Dudley; daughter, Deajh Perteet, brothers, Jamal and Donald Speed and father-in-law, Henry Morgan, Sr.

Donald leaves to cherish his memories his wife, Yolanda Morgan-Speed; son, Donald Speed III; mother, Vanessa Smith Carson; step-father, Legrone Parish; brother, Johnale Smith; sisters; Lashawn Speed, LaTanya Speed, Doris Parish and Arzella Speed; mother-in-law, Princess B. Morgan; aunts, uncles and other relatives and friends.